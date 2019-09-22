At his trial, Socrates is alleged to have said, “The only true wisdom consists in knowing that you know nothing.” I suppose that’s the reason I feel pretty smart these days. There’s just a jillion things that I know nothing about, and the more I read and study, the sum total only gets larger. Plus, there’s a certain comfort in Socrates’ words: We’re not meant to know everything.
Once, when I was traveling south in Patagonia (Argentina), looking out the bus window, somewhere between the towns of San Carlos de Bariloche and Bolsón, I saw a huge boulder out in the middle of nowhere. It was so completely out of place, it stood out like a pig in church: as big as a four-story building, rounded off like a boulder would be, if scored by similar giants when tumbling hellbent for leather down a winding mountain stream, and completely dominating the empty scrubland around it — easy to do since there was nothing around it, nothing at all unless you count the snow peaks of the Andes, miles to the west.
When I mentioned my discovery to a more knowledgeable friend, he was surprised I’d never seen it, saying everyone knew about it, adding that it was called a “glacial erratic” or just plain “erratic”: a boulder, different from those where it rests, transported by glacier movement — sometimes for hundreds of kilometers from its original mountain address and dropped off with no more fanfare than a small pebble when the glacier melted and retreated to its present location.
Next time I drove by, I was in my car and had a chance to stop and take pictures. After I was there for a few minutes listening to the wind and realizing how lonely and desolate the place actually was, I got restless, decided it was better to get some close-ups and started walking. I did walk toward it for more than an hour, except at the end of that hour I was seemingly no closer than before. Not wanting to risk running out of daylight, I went back to my car, and it’s been on my mind ever since. I plan to go back to it soon — only this time, I will be better prepared to go the distance and take better pictures.
For the time being, I’m satisfied with my effort, and besides, I love the name Erratic for a boulder. I suppose they could have named it Eccentric or Oddball, making reference to its unusual past. But Erratic is best, since it alludes to its whimsical location, so completely out of place with its surroundings. Plus, Erratic not only goes well with a boulder; erratic seems to be the way of the world any more, or maybe it’s always been this way from the very beginning, only I never paid attention. Hard to tell, really, but in the end, I think I like it this way: It would be so dreary if everything was logical, consistent and actually made sense.
For that reason, erratic is also my word of the week this time, and I mean it in the sense of “unpredictable” or “wandering,” although those that know me could argue that “prone to making mistakes” is what I’m referring to — and I forgive them, as they would probably be right. Besides, Socrates already explained it, although I doubt he meant for me to use his words as an excuse.