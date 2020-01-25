This week I read where gold was $1,500 an ounce and headed higher, which reminded me of my own gold rush.
Back in the early ’90s, I met a fellow American in southern Chile, and he turned out to be a geologist who worked for the bureau of mines in Alaska. As luck would have it, his main job had been helping gold prospectors with their efforts.
So seizing the opportunity, I wasted no time in recruiting him. Literally. With no more than a picnic basket, my boat, some basic equipment like flip-flops, two old pans and a shovel, we were off and prospecting — and lo and behold, we found gold. Not enough to buy a tie, lease a plane and run for president of Puerto Rico, but gold. Real gold: bright and shiny and finding it a thrill I still remember.
It wasn’t enough to take the plunge, hire two employees, invest in a dredge, some scuba equipment and the like, so for a time I contented myself with prospecting on the cheap. Yet, cheap or no, we kept finding pockets here and there, mostly along the rivers, actually everywhere. The most we ever panned was about 3 ounces each over a weekend, which at the time was about $330 an ounce. Not bad for two days’ work. Actually, it was only work if you didn’t find any.
“That’s the problem with gold,” said my friend one day in which we struck out. “It’s hard to find, unpredictable like a woman, a wicked one, and worst, it won’t let go.” I wasn’t convinced, and the more so when we would go out and frequently come back with enough to make your mouth water.
Also, easy to convert into cash: Go into any jewelry shop, weigh it, and presto, ready cash, ready to spend, no questions asked. Obviously, I had fallen in love or had the fever, hard to tell which — probably both.
To make matters worse, all the indications where good, only my friend continued warning me and eventually kept me from taking the plunge. “Every prospector I ever knew went broke,” was his oft-repeated comment.” If you have a wife and kids, that’s something to think about. So I chickened out and bought a lumber mill instead.
The other day, I was invited to dinner, and the main dish was salmon. Chilean salmon, to be precise, and it reminded me of some other fellows who took the plunge in that endeavor, and while it was touch-and-go for several years, eventually it worked out.
According to my great-uncle Willo, some enterprising Germans, one of them a personal friend, imported salmon roe from Canada back in 1940. The eggs were shipped and hatched in Chile, the fish grew, and they were released as fingerlings. The idea was that after three or four years in the Pacific, fully mature free-range salmon would return to the place where they were let loose.
Before releasing them, and so as to keep track, one in about every thousand received a tag. Imagine their surprise when after four years of waiting, the majority of the salmon turned up in Canada. The process was repeated, this time using Chilean collected roe from the few females that survived their ocean escapade and came back, and so on and so forth for several more years. Somebody was either ultra stubborn or had faith.
Eventually and ever so slowly, the business grew as the salmon started returning back to Chile in ever-increasing numbers. Worth noting is that to this day, and after 80 years, some Chilean salmon still end up in Canada. The result is that now Chile is the second-largest salmon exporting country after Norway, with plans to be first — after a fairly rocky start.
The salmon reminded me of my all too brief gold prospecting days, and somewhere way down deep, I think there is a pinch of regret. Maybe today, especially with gold at $1,500 an ounce, I would be president of Puerto Rico. Then again if I was, hurricanes and earthquakes might make me regret that, too.