Yes, I’m tired of hot. A few days ago, while I was reading through some old notes, I actually started to miss Old Man Winter in a nostalgic, wistful sort of way and wished he was already here. And it’s not just me, as many of my friends feel the same way.
Hot is good, hot is even impressive, for a time, but after several long months of nothing but hot, it finally gets old. Now, I’m ready for a cold front with Old Man Winter doing his freezing best to lead the charge. In case he eventually makes an appearance, and just to get the jump on the news, here are some headlines from years past that I particularly enjoyed.
One of the captions I saved claimed that “frigid weather had attacked ... a grandmother,” of all things; another one that a “storm bomb had exploded outside ... a federal building.” Hyperbole, yes, but I love a well-embellished header, especially now that I’m fed up with the ambient temperature set at broiling.
I feel like the heat has surrounded us, same as a blockade in days of yore, and I just want a well-planned cold front counterattack. I wish for the old days when the news media could not get enough of words like “bombogenesis,” “storm cyclones” or “Godchichichilla,” so much so, they forgot to mention the Arabs, the immigrants, the economy or even the Chinese; in other words, the usual suspects, and all they could talk about was the finger-numbing cold.
Yes, those were the days. The days when one could read about “cold-shocked iguanas falling out of trees in Florida,” where some of the schools were having to open, good Lord, “two whole hours later than usual.” There was even a day when hardly anyone attended a memorial for a war hero, the “bone-chilling wind sending American flags whipping straight out from their poles.” It was, I reckoned, a bad day to be remembered.
Then there was the time not so long ago when 500 National Guardsmen were activated to assist along the East Coast. To do what? I don’t know, but I did the math: works out to one chilly National Guardsman for every 100,000 cold-shocked Americans. Anyway, I remember reading about them and wishing them luck.
Then there are those times when the cold is even responsible for our justice system coming close to being plumb derailed. I remember reading that in Kentucky a youngster speeding on ice without a driver’s license skidded off the road and ran over a woman carrying two bottles of bourbon. It being Kentucky, he got arrested, obviously, but for a minute there we held our collective breath thinking he would be charged with driving without a license or aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
But no, cooler minds prevailed, and he was arrested for the loss of the bourbon, which makes sense, if you think about it. Bourbon being “valuable personal property,” according to the district attorney. The kid was eventually fined $50 for the bodily damage. I guess so! And with good reason: The liquor, after all, is lost forever, while with a little bit of luck, she may one day recover.
It’s a fun world people, especially at minus-40, where the Celsius and the Fahrenheit meet, where seldom is heard a disparaging word, and the skies are all cloudy all day. (That last bit, by the way, is best read while humming “Home on the Range”).