My first reaction upon reading the news of the students arrested at Braswell High School was to write something sardonic, dripping with sarcasm, something along the lines of — “why are they having all the fun?” Complaining that when I went to school, I had to get an education or die trying, thereby missing out on all this great entertainment.
But my heart wasn’t in it. It’s a sad day when the news of one of our schools reads like a prison riot in Iraq, with 26 arrests made and more to come. Plus all the people cheering them on, taking videos and pictures? What’s with that? Is this the new spectator sport? Now they have drug sniffing dogs, metal detectors, police presence and who knows what else. Sounds like a penitentiary in the making, to me.
I thought nothing would surprise me, but this news did. And now what? Is someone going to take responsibility? My prediction is that no, nobody will. Not the superintendent, not the deputy superintendent, not the associate superintendent, or either of the two assistant superintendents, or the school principal, and obviously not the school board.
However, Nobody will. My prediction is that what we will see over the next few weeks and months are the people in charge trying to put time and distance between this event and themselves and their departments, and not one of them will take responsibility. But not to worry, Nobody will say it’s my fault. Shame on them all.
Basically, nothing will be learned, at least nothing that sticks, and nothing will be changed, nothing meaningful that is, and things will go on their merry way same as always. And to think of the millions we spend trying to educate these worthless morons. I’m sorry, I know that there are a few deserving students out there, ones that actually want to learn — there always are, but I’m mad. We all should be.
It reminds me of some time ago when one of our sheriff deputies here in Denton was discovered to be a pedophile. “Oh my God,” a pedophile in our own sheriff’s office! Everyone in the department was duly horrified, and as I recall the offending deputy was suspended, perhaps fired, maybe even arrested, but like most things, the entire event was quickly swept under the large, heavy and omnipresent bureaucratic rug that all large departments have: one that muffles the noises and stifles the cries.
But did anything change? Did the sheriff resign? Did someone take responsibility? No, not in a meaningful way, other than to promise to take charge, do better and be more vigilant. Yeah, right, then eventually Nobody did.
Years ago, when my father was the director of a mental hospital here in Texas, not unlike a high school I suppose, he told me that he discovered a rule that helped him immensely in running one of those facilities. He told me that when anyone in his staff wanted to do anything, change anything, or had a complaint, he would ask one simple question: “How does what you suggest improve the mental health of one of our patients?” If they could not answer that, it was not important and they had to take it up with someone else.
Now I ask, how is more drug sniffing dogs, more police, more vigilance, more metal detectors and more restrictions going to improve the education of one single student? To me, it’s not. It’s only going to provide more distractions in what is already a campus full of distractions.
In the end, if Nobody is responsible, then Nobody wins.