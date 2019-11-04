Sometimes, the good people at this newspaper get confused, or get it wrong, which is understandable. After all, to “err is human,” they say, and so forth.
When I read the headlines last month on the 24th, I read it twice: “High school schematics and taxpayer savings discussed at DISD board meeting.” Really? Oh well, I figured, they goofed: They put something in the front page that belonged with the funnies, perhaps below Family Circus. Surely they can’t believe that anyone would fall for it, I thought, or even take it serious.
Less far-fetching and more probable would be to think the school board was simply amusing themselves at the expense of the taxpayers — all in good fun, of course. But on the front page? You’d think they would be more subtle. But anyway, “Taxpayer savings discussed at school board meeting” is right up there with other catchphrases that often make the headlines, such as the classic “Look Ma, no hands,” or when you hear a friend say, “Wait till you see this.” Or “Mission accomplished.”
The idea of the school updates, by the way, is “to raise the schools’ athletic amenities to the level of the classroom and fine arts additions that came a few years back.” And before anybody could raise any questions about expenses, they were telling us how much taxpayer money would be saved. According to the article, “Tennis courts, softball fields, baseball fields, running tracks and additional field houses are just a few of the shinier items presented during Tuesday’s meeting.” So comical, I had to laugh.
Were the members of the board all named Lucy, I can hear Ricky Ricardo a year from now saying, “Lucy, you’ve got some ’splaining to do!” To which she would answer, “I know nothing!” — like Sgt. Schultz.
All this reminded me of another catchy phrase, the “Hey, I’ve got an idea” one. A few years ago I was fishing in Belize with some friends, and we had chartered a small boat. Now, when you charter a small boat, you do it for the fishing, and maybe the drinking, but not to seek adventure.
In a small boat out to sea, adventure is free and tends to happen whether you want it or not. So after a day of fishing, and waiting, and yes, some drinking, we had nothing to show for our time and effort until one of my friends got up and said, “Hey, I’ve got an idea.” The week before he had gone to Vegas, won some money and bought a very expensive watch: a beautiful Piaget Gala: solid gold, diamonds everywhere, thin as a wafer, including the band, and according to the manufacturer, waterproof to 1,000 feet.
Next thing you know, he ties it to the end of the leader and lowers the line to 995 feet. According to him, “just to be safe” — another lovely catchphrase. No point daring the sea gods and going the full 1,000 feet.
All was good and well until he started to reel in and the watch got stuck at 100 feet. Nothing we could do would bring it any higher. Sometimes the reel would scream and go lower, say to 150 feet, then after some backbreaking effort, be back at an even 100 feet.
Up and down and sideways it went. We spent hours reeling, while he screamed and cried, and prayed, in advance of taking his turn at the reel with the rest of us. Before it got dark, our captain said it was time to head in: “Sorry, boys, but only a fool would risk crossing the coral reef at night.”
Ha! I remember thinking, that’s us!
“Just do it,” said the captain.
“I thought a diamond was forever,” added one of my friends — before we cut the line.
So maybe the school board is just showing us they, too, have a sense of humor. Still and all, I can’t help but to think that in a year or so, they too will have some ’splaining to do.