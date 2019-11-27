It’s so sad. Hico, Texas, has the Billy the Kid museum; Ponder, so goes the legend, has the bank that Bonnie and Clyde tried to rob; but Denton has nothing that comes close.
We’re on the map, we’re a big town, we’re bad and we deserve better: We have a courthouse, two universities and a few beer joints, so I ask myself, what gives? Never mind that the Ponder State Bank had gone broke the week before Bonnie and Clyde tried to rob it: At least they tried or thought about it and it wasn’t their fault the bank went belly up first. A case of bad timing that’s all — it can happen to anybody.
Then today I figured out why we in Denton can’t hit in the big leagues. We think small, that’s what. I was reading in the paper about the guy who robbed a bank here in Denton, got away with nearly $500 but was picked up the next afternoon. I doubt he had enough time to spend it, and that kind of money doesn’t take long to spend.
I don’t get it. Five bills that you can put in your sock with nobody the wiser — and for that you get to stay away from your drinking buddies for a long, long time, years perhaps. Is that all we can do here in Denton? Like I said, it’s sad.
Think back to 1971, if you can stretch that far. Remember D.B. Cooper? Now there’s a guy you can name a museum after. An alias, of course, but he boarded a Boeing 727, when those were safe and fun to fly, extorted $200,000 — about $1.3 million in today’s money — then parachuted someplace over Oregon or Washington state, nobody’s for sure. The FBI went bonkers trying to find him but never even got close. They had a manhunt, a protracted investigation that cost fifty, maybe a hundred times the amount squeezed, and all they came up with was a shabby composite drawing.
So far, Mr. Cooper has never been located or identified, and to my knowledge, it remains the only unresolved case of air piracy in U.S. commercial aviation history.
So here’s my idea: Since we don’t know who he is or where he came from, why don’t we spruce up our image and just say he was from Denton, that he graduated summa cum laude from Denton High and was voted most likely to succeed, which, like it or not, he kind of did. Think about it: It’s just as likely he was from here as anywhere else, and we don’t need the Northwest to get all the credit.
We could have the D. B. Cooper’s Pizza, Beer and Museum right on the Square and take advantage of his growing cult following. Even I, an occasional teetotaler, would go. Who could resist? Picture the walls full of photos of a Boeing actually flying high, with a masked man parachuting over the dark, wild and woolly Northwest during a rainstorm, risking his life and reputation for fame, profit and everlasting glory. It’s brilliant, it’s the American way.
And the story is irresistible: On Thanksgiving eve, Mr. Cooper paid cash for a ticket, boarded the aircraft in Portland, took a seat in the rear and lit a cigarette. Then he ordered a bourbon and soda. Like I said, fun to fly. Then he handed the stewardess a note saying he had a bomb.
Between large pepperonis and cold foamy pitchers, our Denton museum can take its patrons step by step through the thrilling ordeal, while hearing his many ballads, viewing movies or reading books about him, in which, by the way, nobody gets injured or even offended.
FYI: The case of extortion, arguably the most expensive and intensive in U.S. history, was suspended three years ago in 2016. That’s 45 years of sleuthing. So far, the case file has over 60 volumes and will probably continue to grow. The authorities are pinning their hopes on people turning in the money, or clues, if they find any. Bravo!