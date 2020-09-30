“Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
— George Santayana
Oh dear God. Another old white conservative tries to explain what divides us as a nation. Sadly, it’s an academic who should be above using unfounded talking points and conspiracy theories often sourced from right-wing media pundits.
We should be able to expect objective and fact-based commentary from someone whose credentials include a professorship of English emeritus at the New Mexico Military Institute, which has as its institutional mission “to educate, train, and prepare young men and women to be leaders capable of critical thinking and sound analysis”
I’m referring to Lewis Toland’s recent op-ed that claims that our national unity following 9/11 has been “replaced by a ‘take no prisoners’ cultural war, initiated by leftists and sanctioned by Democrats.” What a strikingly divisive statement for someone who bemoans our loss of unity. It seems more of a gut-level anger about people who fear the inevitable change from a predominantly white society just a few decades ago to one that will soon have more people of color as U.S. citizens than whites.
In something that only a person of white privilege would claim, Mr. Toland brings up that old racists saw about how “85% of Black people who died violently were murdered by other Black people” — as if to say Blacks have a greater proclivity to violence. A simple online fact check reveals that approximately the same number of whites violently kill each other. This too, Mr. Toland, is not reported by police departments across the nation for the same reason that Black-on-Black deaths are not.
It may be true that more whites are injured or killed by cops than Blacks but it’s a smaller percentage than Blacks killed and the percentage of unarmed Blacks injured or killed by cops is four times higher than whites who are unarmed.
It’s becoming clear to many of us that the MAGA crowd, initiated by Trump and white supremacists and sanctioned by Republicans, are simply disturbed about being confronted with the unpleasant reality of the systemic racism in this country that continues to endure.
Those people protesting this injustice in our country are not the source of our disunity, sir.
What people like Toland and I don’t see on an almost daily basis around this country is the fear people of color experience each day simply by leaving their homes to go to work, a party or out for a drink or meal with friends or family. Fear that members of a predominantly white society would find unimaginable.
Those torch-bearing white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, over three years ago chanting “you will not remove us” were not there purely to preserve the statues of Confederate “heroes” for the sake of historic preservation. They were sending a message carried down all these years following the demise of the Confederate Lost Cause and whose claim that “the South will rise again” still echoes with such menacing fervor today.
If only we had lived up to the Jeffersonian ideal “that all men are created equal,” we may not be viewed by the Tolands of today as a nation that “now teeters toward civil strife if not civil war.” We balked, however, by writing into our Constitution that non-whites constituted only two-thirds as human.
And we have balked ever since to right that wrong. The 14th and 15th Amendments may have guaranteed all citizens “equal protection of the laws” and Black suffrage but sons of the South found ways around this for years with Jim Crow laws and Black codes. Even after the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was enacted, Blacks today still feel isolated from mainstream America through the redlining of housing districts and the enactment of voter suppression tactics by Republican legislatures.
That shame now confronts us as it did prior to the Civil War. Mr. Toland may view himself as an advocate for national unity, but by essentially denying that a separate-but-equal state of mind survives the post-Civil War era to this day, it will only assure that civil strife will be an ever-present condition in this country.