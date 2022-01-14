The Denton Record-Chronicle‘s Editorial Board is pleased to announce the selection of its newest community member, Georgianne Burlage, a longtime educator and published author whose family has lived in Denton for 60-plus years.
Burlage first came to Denton as a child, along with her family, in 1959 so her father, a retired Marine, could attend college. During college and after graduation, he was the regional editor at the Denton Record-Chronicle.
Burlage would attend school in Denton from kindergarten through high school, graduating from Denton High School in 1973. She later attended what is now the University of North Texas, getting a double major in history and journalism. She also earned master’s degrees from the University of Texas in history and journalism and from Texas Woman’s University in school administration and supervision.
She replaces longtime Denton resident Veronica “Roni” Beasley, who served on the Editorial Board from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31, 2021.
Education has been a big part of Burlage’s life, she says. Her family counts four generations of involvement in Denton ISD schools: Her mother taught at Denton High for 26 years, she taught at Strickland Middle School and Ryan High School for 28 years and her younger daughter currently teaches at Denton High. Both of her daughters graduated from Ryan High, and her granddaughter attends Sam Houston Elementary School.
“My roots are deep here, obviously,” Burlage says. “When we moved here in 1959, my dad was finishing his college education that was interrupted by World War II. After 20 years in the Marines, including 40 months as a POW of the Japanese, he completed his bachelor’s degree in journalism at North Texas.”
Because of her father’s military experience, and particularly his experience as a POW, Burlage has been active in recognizing the sacrifices of our nation’s service members, sitting on the national board for the American Defenders of Bataan and Corregidor-Memorial Society. She also wrote a book on her father’s experience, titled Living in the Shadow of a Hell Ship: The Survival Story of U.S. Marine George Burlage, a WWII Prisoner-of-War of the Japanese and published by UNT Press.
In addition, Burlage has been involved with the public library system as a volunteer, was a longtime substitute teacher and is an active member of First United Methodist Church of Denton.
“I am what my daughters call ‘a townie,’ a person who grew up in Denton and decided to return here after college graduation and a decade away,” Burlage says. “… As my students used to tell me, ‘Ms. Burlage, you are Denton!’ Denton has been very good to my family. I have tried to give back to my hometown through service. I would like to think that I contributed to the city’s fabric in many ways including teaching in Denton ISD for 28 years. I am part of Denton’s past, present and future.
“I am Denton. Being on the Editorial Board is a way for me to serve my community.”
As part of the Record-Chronicle‘s Editorial Board, Burlage will participate fully in discussions of local topics on which to editorialize and coverage topics that will resonate with our readers. As well, she will participate in interviews of local newsmakers and be active in discussions with community groups appearing before the board.
She will serve four months on the board, with her term ending April 30, after which she will write a column sharing her experience with readers.
Applications continue to be accepted for future four-month terms. Interested applicants should email a letter explaining their interest and background to Executive Editor Sean McCrory at sean.mccrory@dentonrc.com. Letters also may be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper offices at 3555 Duchess Drive, Denton, TX 76205.
Applications will be reviewed by the current Editorial Board, followed by brief interviews, with the selections announced on this page.