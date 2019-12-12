Jessica Luther Rummel’s jeremiad against the Confederate statue on Dec. 3 mirrors fervent fundamentalism — full of certitude but devoid of humility. Although superficially impressive with names and dates, the casual dismissal of the “real causes” robs the monument of its full context — a key historical task. Such an approach is like knowing one tree without comprehending the forest.
The statue’s opponents abundantly err. First, they presume this issue agitates most Denton County residents. To the contrary, the Dallas Cowboys or President Donald Trump disturbs far more residents than this concrete artifact.
Second, without the aid from a newspaper commingling reportage and advocacy, the question would have remained moot. For example, the second half of Dalton LaFerney’s recent account recycles stale complaints from previous articles. Other than one interview with retiring County Judge Mary Horn, when has any reporter sought a supporter of our patient county commissioners?
Third, the statue’s opponents presume that the statue symbolizes only racism. However, in The Scarlet Letter, Hester’s “A” transforms from “adulteress” to “able.” Similarly, the Christian cross invites multiple meanings for believers and unbelievers across time. No single explanation for Christianity prevails any more than do the multiple meanings of America’s deadliest strife.
Fourth, the opponents practice guilt by association, failing to recognize the wider context in 1918-1920 during which not only the Civil War veterans departed but the recent victory in Europe spread grief. Motives easily mix.
Let us extend this faulty guilt by association. Democratic President Andrew Jackson, a harsh racist toward the Five Civilized Tribes, broke treaties with them and marched them from Georgia to Oklahoma Territory. Racist Democratic President Woodrow Wilson showed The Birth of a Nation in the White House and restored separate accommodations in Washington, D.C. Democratic President John F. Kennedy abandoned Cubans on the beach during the Bay of Pigs.
Shall we condemn all Democrats because of these extremes?
Fifth, the resistors curtail our precious freedom of speech. Even those United Daughters of the Confederacy ladies who were racist did not forfeit their right to present a position that many view in retrospect as reprehensible. The answer is not to silence opponents but to defeat those faulty positions in the marketplace of ideas.
Richmond, Virginia, did so by opposing statue to statue. Racist Chief Justice Roger Taney’s statue no longer commands an intersection unchallenged. A statue to Justice Thurgood Marshall stands across the street, leaving us a clear preference. Silencing opponents characterizes dictatorships — not free, responsible citizens.
In our increasingly divisive times, each side tends to forget that human nature comprises virtue and vice in differing proportions among individuals: Not every Southerner was a racist any more than every German was a Nazi. Carelessly categorizing opponents as bigots needlessly divides a country whose Constitution’s first sentence seeks “to form a more perfect union” — not a second French Revolution fervently punishing offensive views.