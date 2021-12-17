Of late there have been a lot of posts on social media proclaiming that we need to “Keep Christ in Christmas,” about “the true meaning of Christmas” and that “Jesus is the Reason for the Season.” I have seen people get angry with someone for posting the word “Xmas” instead of “Christmas.” I also saw someone fuss at another person for saying “Happy Holidays.” Well, I believe I have found another meaning for Christmas.
Maybe Christmas is really about forgiveness?
Everybody knows that Christmas is about Jesus coming to forgive sinners. Yes, even Jews, Muslims and atheists have heard about this. It says it in the Bible in John 3:16. But what is bothersome to me is that Christians usually overlook the next verse. John 3:17 is a continuation of the previous thought. Verse 17 says that God did not send his Son to judge the world, but in order that the world might be saved.
If anyone had the right to “judge” people, it was the man without sin, but he did not. Regrettably, many of his followers, especially those who are radical fundamentalists, do little else. They preach on social media, telling everyone how they should live and what they should believe. And if you question them, they become pretty angry and abusive. Especially at Christmastime.
So what I would like to suggest is that forgiveness is what Christmas is all about. We who are not born-again, fundamentalist nondenominational Christians (which I believe is most of us) need to forgive those who are.
And those who are need to forgive them who are not!
That’s right. In this day and age, the fundamentalists have gotten pretty verbal, and political. They post on social media, use bumper stickers, wear T-shirts that say things like “Y’all need Jesus,” announce it on hats, signs and even flags that say “Trump and Jesus.” They can be pretty forceful about their beliefs.
Well, if you are a nondenominational fundamentalist, no one dislikes you because you love Jesus, but rather because you are so judgmental with your message. And no one hates your message — just your way of delivering it. In other words, it appears that we ordinary, run-of-the-mill Christians need to forgive you. Forgive you for pushing your biblical interpretations on almost everyone. Yes, Jesus said preach the Gospel to the entire world. But he didn’t say, “And be self-righteous about it.”
So this Christmas, maybe we need to forgive our fundamentalist brothers and sisters who get carried away with pushing and forcing their political and religious views on everyone in such an aggressive and unpleasant manner.
And those of you who are fundamentalists need to forgive the rest of us for being, well, sinners.
The Gospel has never been offensive. But people who forcefully proclaim it oftentimes are. So this Christmas, let’s observe its new meaning. It is about forgiving those radical Christians who make such pests of themselves by insisting we need to interpret the Bible exactly the way they do. And for you radical Christians, Christmas is all about forgiving the people who do not believe exactly as you do.
So I wish everyone a Merry Xmas. And let the forgiving begin!