As a child growing up in the ’50s and ’60s in segregated public schools, the only thing I learned about African Americans was that they were counted in the U.S. Constitution as three-fifths of a person, and that George Washington Carver, Booker T. Washington and Harriet Tubman were prominent people. I never heard about Frederick Douglass, Marcus Garvey, W.E.B DuBois or the Tuskegee Airmen.
I was, however, a witness to the closing of Little Rock Central High School for a year, sit-ins by John Lewis and others in Nashville in 1962 and the brutal treatment of Black people in Birmingham and Selma. But like many whites, I was mostly indifferent or oblivious to the consequences they suffered.
The Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 opened opportunities and reduced some of the burdens of race. Still, the Kerner Commission report noted in 1968 that the nation was moving toward two societies: “one white and one black — separate and unequal.”
Although my position an assistant U.S. attorney and later magistrate judge precluded me from commenting publicly, the penal provisions of the war on drugs and in congressional acts passed during the Clinton administration fell most heavily on Black people.
Racism has been a problem since the first enslaved African arrived on our shores, but it has received greater attention lately. The murder of nine elderly Black parishioners in South Carolina focused me on the issue as never before.
I have read a number of books on the subject including Black Like Me by John Howard Griffin, Caste by Isabel Wilkerson and Identity by Francis Fukuyama. I determined to create an adult Sunday school series as well. I interviewed several Black citizens to get their perspectives.
Once, a class member wondered why immigrants in the 20th century appeared to have fared better than a significant percentage of native-born Black Americans.
In his college textbook Race, Racism and American Law, civil rights lawyer and Harvard professor Derrick A. Bell provides a compelling answer to the question by examining laws, government policies and institutions to show how they excluded or included people primarily on the basis of race. His thesis has been categorized as critical race theory, which caused little controversy in 1970.
Nikole Hannah-Jones oversaw “Project 1619.” She and a number of collaborators wrote 19 essays for The New York Times relating the effects of racism on Black Americans. Their work, which won a Pulitzer Prize, was published on the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans on North American soil.
In contrast to Bell’s opus, “Project 1619” has met with some resistance, including legislation relating to CRT. The volume is longer than 500 pages, which leads me to wonder whether some outspoken critics have even read it. In reading it myself, I find that it contains factual accounts of racial prejudice dating from 1619 to the beginning of the 21st century.
Vinay Harpalani, a law professor at the University of New Mexico and a former student of Bell’s, told The New Yorker that when Bell was asked to describe CRT, he responded, “I don’t know what it is, but to me, it means telling the truth, even in the face of criticism.”
Learning about our past can give all Americans, whether student or older adult, a sense of sympathy for the victims of our corporate shortcomings and a resolve to push forward “to create a more perfect Union.”