My workplace introduced me to a community treasure 15 years ago through an Employee Giving Campaign. I saw the depth of work being done for the vulnerable in our community and have been a United Way donor and volunteer ever since.
My 20-year career in the public sector, including 18 years with the Denton Fire Department, introduced me to people on arguably their worst days. Substance abuse. Serious medical diagnosis. Mental health challenges. Domestic violence. Families who’ve lost everything.
These men, women and children followed the rules of life. They seemingly did everything right. But still found themselves in unimaginable situations.
These situations had no geographic, economic, social, educational or racial boundaries. This could easily happen to anyone in Denton County. This could happen to someone I know, someone I care about. This could even happen to me.
I often got the backstory of these families in crisis; what led up to their current situation. But I rarely learned how or where they ended up. My encounter with them was just a snapshot in their lives. I wondered how they were doing and if they ever found the help they truly needed.
A desire to do more for those in need throughout our community led me to United Way of Denton County. I wanted to be part of transformational support and solutions, not just part of the emergency or point of crisis.
United Way of Denton County works collaboratively with its network of nonprofits to target the most urgent needs of individuals and families while simultaneously producing results that have a lasting effect on the entire Denton County community. Working with United Way, I have an impact beyond that one moment in time. I am supporting the availability of resources and services to move people from crisis to stability.
United Way conducts extensive research and analysis to identify the most critical needs across our county and target efforts on these areas. United Way works across public and private sectors involving municipalities, county government, school districts, hospitals and social service providers to address interconnected, countywide issues such as financial instability, homelessness and mental health.
Funds raised here go directly toward programs and initiatives right here in Denton County. United Way and its network of nonprofit agencies offer measurable results that are creative and responsive to ensure efficiency and effectiveness in providing the greatest impact on community needs and issues. Bottom line, local solutions to local problems.
I’m a leader in Parks and Recreation now. Although my field has changed dramatically, my perspective still reveals the struggles people go through every day and the challenges this presents to our community. I continue to be dedicated and committed professionally and personally to make a difference. That’s my story.
Think of a time you needed help. Who was there for you? I hope that memory brings a smile to your face when you visualize the person(s) and how they lifted you up. You can bring that same smile to someone else’s face by making sure help and support are available to others in our community with a gift to United Way of Denton County. That’s why I give, advocate and volunteer. What’s your story?