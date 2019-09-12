LAURA BEHRENS is the 2019 United Way campaign chair and assistant director of Parks & Recreation for the city of Denton. The 2019 United Way of Denton County Campaign is underway to raise critical funds for our community. To get involved, contact Kristin Jones at kristin@unitedwaydenton.org. Sept. 27 is LIVE UNITED Day, so wear blue to show that you live #United4DentonCounty. Learn more about United Way of Denton County at UnitedWayDentonCounty.org.