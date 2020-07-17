“The most dangerous creation of any society is the man who has nothing to lose.”
— James A. Baldwin
Donald Trump has claimed that “we have the lowest mortality rate in the world” from the coronavirus pandemic — a claim disputed by the medical experts at Johns Hopkins University, who report that the U.S. now has the eighth-highest death rate.
Dr. Anthony Fauci said this was a “false narrative” and warned the American people, “Don’t get yourself into false complacency.”
And as anguishing as it is to watch the president spew misinformation to the viewing public, it is equally disconcerting to see how dismissive he is and how his words have probably led to many needless deaths. Many die-hard Trump supporters took his word as gospel back in late February when he alluded to the coronavirus pandemic as a hoax created by the Democrats. The message was given a semblance of credibility when Fox hosts Sean Hannity and Trish Regan irresponsibly repeated the claim on their televised broadcasts.
Just recently, an unidentified 30-year-old man died at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio from the deadly virus after attending a COVID-19 party. He told his ICU nurse just before he died that “I think I made a mistake. I thought it was a hoax, but it’s not.” “This is just one example of an avoidable death in a young member of our community,” she said. “I can’t imagine the loss of the family.”
Nearly 140,000 deaths have occurred in the U.S. since the first confirmed case appeared on the West Coast back in January. How many of those deaths and their families have suffered from the words of a president whose sights are set not on the public health and providing national leadership to do everything within his powers to quash the pandemic but on masking the real numbers to help his reelection efforts.
Engaging in wishful thinking to attack his paranoid notion that this was a plot to undermine his presidency are the actions of a delusional person. It becomes even more dangerous when people you once thought had critical thinking skills start to perpetuate this outlandish idea, as did former game show host Chuck Woolery.
The growing number of coronavirus cases in our own state along with Florida and Arizona demonstrates that GOP sycophants who follow Trump’s lead are equally unqualified to represent their constituents. There is no defense to put economic concerns over health issues in the ways GOP governors did in reopening their economies long before the initial wave of the pandemic had decelerated for a respectable period. Their backtracking now to cover their irresponsible actions will be an effort too late to offset the surge that will likely show COVID-19 deaths hitting 150,000 sometime in August.
Many of us in Denton County know the toll these deaths take on the families who have lost a loved one to COVID-19. Some were unavoidable in the sense that the virus was already here and likely to affect many who were elderly and had underlying health problems. But for one life to be lost because the president cast doubts on its pervasiveness and assured us it would miraculously disappear in a month or two is a malevolent act that borders on criminal behavior.