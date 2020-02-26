“I wish that I knew what I know now, when I was younger.”
— “Ooh La La” by Faces
A Feb. 8 Letter to the Editor writer, reacting to the Denton City Council’s decision on Jan. 28 to extend reverse setbacks for gas wells from 250 feet to 500 feet, asked why the need to push new residential development farther away from productive gas wells. The writer seemed more concerned that such a move would negatively impact the value of his home than fully comprehending the existential health and safety risk for his family that comes from living in close proximity to toxic gas wells.
Back in 2015, when nearly 60% of Denton voters approved a ban on gas well fracking within city limits, much of the information shared by the organizers of the Frack Free movement spoke to those health and safety concerns. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and the Railroad Commission, however, downplayed those threats — an action that exposed their tight connection with the industry they’re tasked to monitor in the interest of public safety.
Since that time, the science has evolved with greater information showing that the closer we live to gas wells, the greater the chance of developing respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, adverse pregnancy outcomes (such as preterm birth) and even death, according to studies by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences.
Last September, the members of the Denton Drilling Awareness Group (DAG) invited Dr. Zacariah Hildenbrand from the collaborative laboratories for environmental analysis and remediation at the University of Texas at Arlington to speak to concerned citizens about the health and safety hazards presented to those living in close proximity to gas wells.
Hildebrand informed us then that a 500-foot setback was inadequate to address gas well threats. To be safe, he said, “I think that, at a bare minimum, it’s 1,500 feet, 2,000 feet,” citing 11 scientific studies that recommended setbacks of 1,500-8,202 feet.
I know the city staff and the city counsel were trying to walk the fine line between creating safer setback distances for future residents while trying to avoid costly lawsuits and court battles with the state’s preemptive power in seeking those greater setbacks. The corporate interests and their proxies in the state Legislature and governor’s mansion have that ability to intimidate communities that puts them at risk to serve an economic need.
Should the city have fought what some of us feel is the good fight for those who will represent our future? Is it too idealistic to attempt efforts that make it better to have fought and lost than not fight at all? Time will be the judge of that. Because the city has no criteria in place to measure the toxic effect of gas wells on those who live too close to them, we may never really learn the health consequences that current studies are showing for other communities around the country.
The city’s action to increase reverse setbacks, I feel, won’t be a direct cause for lower property values. What likely will diminish them for homeowners who have bought dangerously close to gas wells is a more informed homebuying public going forward, unwilling to locate near gas wells. Insurance companies are becoming aware of this threat from gas wells too and will increase premiums accordingly.
By rejecting Denton’s fracking ban with HB40, the state, not the City Council, imposed this undue hardship on many Denton homeowners. We could ask the state to enact legislation that requires Realtors and new home builders to include language in their leases that informs the buyer of a nearby gas well. But good luck there. Your state representative is more likely to bend to their will rather than yours, as they did with the oil and gas industry back in 2015.
No one clearly saw far enough ahead back when the gas well boom kicked off in the 1990s of how the enrichment of a single family, albeit short-lived, would pose a long-term threat to their neighbors’ health and safety but diminish that land’s value when they allowed wells to be dug. So if you didn’t know then, now you do.