“The modern conservative is engaged in one of man’s oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness.”
— John Kenneth Galbraith
If you haven’t already bought former national security adviser John Bolton’s book that reveals a president caught up in his self-serving actions, jeopardizing our national security — don’t. Save your money for necessities, or if you’re inclined, help fund Joe Biden’s campaign to oust what’s likely the most corrupt and incompetent person ever elected to the presidency.
The details Bolton shares of a president who calculates his every action to enhance his own reelection outcome or improving his personal wealth comes as no surprise to most of us who have watched this Donald Trump train wreck for the past 3½ years. Not from some special insight or personal intelligence but simply from viewing and listening to the president’s own distortion of reality via news sources and his own Twitter account.
Bolton doesn’t deserve any financial reward for failing to testify during the Democrats’ impeachment hearings earlier this year. He made everyone aware then that he had damning evidence that would have made people of conscience demand Trump’s ouster. But as we’ve become aware, such conscience doesn’t exist within the souls of those congressional Republicans who have become either enamored with or are fearful of Trump.
Like the testimony of former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch and Trump’s former Russia expert, Fiona Hill, to the House’s Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, Bolton’s testimony during the Senate trial may or may not have swayed more Senate Republicans to do the right thing. We’ll never know, however, because Bolton chose to hold back for a more lucrative outcome with his book’s publication.
Bolton is a profiteer of the worst kind. He hopes to benefit from something that comes at a cost to the American public and our democratic principles. He may be a wacko as Trump has referred to him, but that makes him dangerous, not necessarily a liar.
Bolton and many of Trump’s chickens coming home to roost cannot now or ever be considered heroes or patriots because of their procrastination. Their willingness to save their own positions of power and economic opportunities instead of acting in a more timely manner to call out Trump’s callous disregard for the Constitution portrays them as weak and cowardly.
It’s the very essence of selfishness when such people choose to withhold that which can benefit society before they attempt to profit from it.
Trump won in 2016 not because he had a plurality of voters, but because this nation still abides by the archaic electoral college system and because many who voted in 2012 for Obama simply didn’t show up at the polls in 2016.
It is the failure of procrastinators like Gen. James Mattis and profiteers like Bolton along with those who ignore their civic duty to vote that helps put scoundrels in office and sustains them with their silence and inaction.
Bolton’s book offers essentially nothing new that dictates wasting $20 on. It will hopefully be the current outrage toward the systemic racism in this country and our awareness of this administration’s poor handling of the coronavirus pandemic that will drive voters to the polls this November, not one man’s selfish monetary motives.