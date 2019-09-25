Headlines about vaping expressing fears that it may become the latest national health problem are drawing concerns from the public, even Donald Trump supposedly and the first lady.
While holding court with his wife, Melania, and Health and Human Services secretary Alex Azar in the White House on the 18th anniversary of 9/11, Trump announced that, “We can’t allow people to get sick, and we can’t have our youth be so affected.
“People are dying,” he said with no sense of irony.
Such concern falls on the deaf ears of those who see people die each day because they lack the financial means for lifesaving health care services and the medications that are priced out of their income range. As the cheerleader who wants to kill Obamacare without having anything to replace it with, Trump and the GOP will put millions in harm’s way who face life-ending conditions without the medical and pharmaceutical necessities that will keep them alive.
After failing to respond to the gun violence in this country and now threatening to revoke California’s authority to set auto emissions rules that will improve air quality for residents there, the president wants us to believe he really cares about the death of vape users?
Unlike the fossil fuel and gun industries, whose huge campaign contributions influence federal and state legislation to their benefit, the vaping industry is low-lying fruit for Trump that currently lacks the impact of the NRA and the American Petroleum Institute. Not wanting to leave any corporate donor behind, however, Trump has agreed to ban only flavored vaping products.
This neutering of a full ban is a meaningless gesture that keeps vape supporters in denial from the serious health issues vaping poses. A growing body of research indicates that it may lead to negative health consequences, including damage to the brain, heart and lungs, cancerous tumor development, and preterm deliveries and stillbirths in pregnant women, according to the Center on Addiction.
It is the same mindset that says the easy and abundant access to guns has nothing to do with the high suicide rates in this country or that adding greenhouse gases (GHGs) such as CO2 and methane in our atmosphere poses no threat because they already exist in nature. Never mind that what makes suicides easier and deadlier is also profitable for the gun industry or what GHGs that humans emit into the atmosphere are not the result of natural conditions.
It’s all about the Benjamins. In an unfettered free market system where industries whose products pose health and safety risks for the public, capital investments and their rewards for a wealthy few supersede the human capital who suffer from their existence.
As a member of that wealthy club, Trump’s words will never match any action that requires confronting his comrades at the top. Remember his 2016 campaign promise to “drain the swamp” of wealthy corporate lobbyists?