August and September mark the beginning of school, bringing ideas of new tennis shoes and school supplies to most people’s minds. One of the secrets of the back-to-school season, though, is that while teachers are getting everything ready for students in the classroom, the team of child abuse investigators at Children’s Advocacy Center for Denton County is preparing for the fall rush too.
Conservatively, 1 in 10 kids will experience sexual assault before their 18th birthday, but statistically, only 1 in 10 will report it. In part, this occurs because in well over 95% of the cases, the child knows and trusts the perpetrator. Because children often find safety in the classroom, their first outcries of abuse may be to another trusted adult in their lives, particularly to the adults in the schools. The number of cases investigated at Children’s Advocacy Center for Denton County has grown 70% in the past two years, with the greatest number reported in October of each year. As we know, kids can’t focus on being back at school when they are worried about what’s happening to them behind closed doors.
The Children’s Advocacy Center is the one place where children go when an outcry of abuse has been made, yet most people don’t even know this center exists. Because our referrals only come through an open criminal investigation into child abuse, I would call us the Best-Kept Secret in Town. But for the past 21 years, we have been the place where children use their voice to share the secrets of the abuse they have endured.
I sometimes refer to this type of abuse as the last taboo topic, as for many years, no one wanted to talk about it. But we are beginning to believe that our silence on this issue actually creates a safe harbor for perpetrators of abuse. The sad truth is that predators don’t just go after one child. They keep up their abuse against others, emboldened by the lack of action.
Over the past few years, different scandals of abuse have been revealed, raising our awareness. The U.S. Gymnastics team, Boy Scouts and faith communities have all been affected by these horrific crimes that many of us may not realize occur. But public awareness has helped more children make outcries, and it has helped more adults take the courageous step to report to authorities.
So adult to adult, let’s make a promise to each other: Let’s not keep it a secret anymore.
This month, in response to all the new reports, we have opened a large satellite office in Denton, tripling our Denton response. Located on the east side of the Serve Denton campus on Loop 288, Children’s Advocacy Center for Denton County has built a customized, beautiful, safe and child-friendly environment.
Within our walls, specialized child abuse teams from Child Protective Services, the Denton Police Department and the Denton County Sheriff’s Office are permanently housed in our facility, but law enforcement teams from every city throughout the county will also bring child victims to our satellite office. It’s a one-stop shop, and in it, children will find justice, healing and safety. It is our promise.
The abuse of a child happens in every community, in every kind of neighborhood. It’s not the fault of the child, and it cannot be the child’s secret to keep. Every adult in Texas is mandated to report abuse, not just teachers, doctors and other professionals. The center has had to grow our facilities in order to respond to the increased need — but we are proud of that growth. We are proud to not sit by and create wait lists and barriers to care. We needed to grow because our kids said we did. And in our business, we listen to kids.