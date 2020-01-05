According to The Washington Post, the president’s national approval ratings have remained largely static despite numerous controversies — about 40%. The Republican leaders’ loyalty to Trump appears to be inspired by his base’s fealty, but might there be other, more unconscious, factors at play?
How can the Republicans deny, and even mock, the collaborating facts presented by 17 credible witnesses, who risked their distinguished careers during their testimonies in the recent House hearings? As a psychologist who has struggled to make sense of the partisan animosity and incivility among our elected officials, I submit three mental shortcuts that may be operating at an unconscious level.
A cognitive bias (a psychological technical term) is a type of error in thinking that occurs when people attempt to simplify information processing so that we can make sense of the world and reach decisions with relative speed. Social pressures, emotions, individual motivations and limits on the mind’s ability to process information contribute to these unconscious shortcuts.
Groupthink occurs within a group whose desire for conformity results in irrational or dysfunctional decision-making to agree at all costs. Groupthink happens when there is a strong, persuasive group leader, a high level of group cohesion and intense pressure from the outside to make a “good” decision. Republicans have demonstrated that their cult-like allegiance to their authoritarian leader trumps their constitutional commitment.
Confirmation bias is favoring information that conforms to your existing beliefs and discounting evidence that does not conform. Despite overwhelming evidence of an attempted bribery of a foreign government, the Republican leaders find justification for the POTUS’ actions.
Obedience to authority explains the compliance by normal, civilized people to orders issued by an authority figure to inflict suffering on innocent human beings because they felt that the authority figure, not they themselves, was responsible for their actions (for further details, see https://www.simplypsychology.org/milgram.html). This seminal and disturbing experiment by Dr Stanley Milgram at Yale University in the 1960s has been replicated in many countries with various socioeconomic groups to explain how we tend to resolve the conflict between obedience to authority and personal conscience. The GOP lawmakers are working in lockstep with the mandates from the president, morphing from their role as watchdogs to the balance of power to lapdogs to authoritarian rule.
Republican leaders have chosen to publicly defend even Mr. Trump’s most controversial maneuvers. Given these mental shortcuts and the punishments inflicted on those Republicans who have risked opposing Mr. Trump (Dave Trott, Jeff Flake, Bob Corker), it is no surprise that GOP lawmakers have abandoned independent thinking for blind allegiance. To openly defy the president is to provoke his fury and a Twitter storm, threats and ostracism within the party and a premature end to one’s political career. Conversely, when members of the GOP show obedience to his authority, they are rewarded publicly. Democracy cannot exist when lawmakers (and voters) are too fearful to vote with their conscious.
So what does history and science teach us about coalition building to counter the current trend? It requires a collective effort to create a critical mass of leaders on both sides of a political divide, who then set new norms and rules. Unfortunately, the catalyst that motivates politicians to change the existing societal norms and rules requires experience with the trauma of a dictator, much like our founding fathers with King George III. Can we learn from history and muster the political courage to reinvent our dysfunctional politics or must we experience a catastrophic civil war? Now would be a good time to review relevant history and come to terms with our biases. Losing a democracy is far worse than losing an election.