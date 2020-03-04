A year ago, Michael Cohen, the president’s former personal attorney (or “fix-it person”), testified before Congress that Donald Trump would not accept electoral defeat in November 2020. Let’s recall that Trump has asserted repeatedly and defiantly that he won the popular vote in 2016 because “3-5 million people voted illegally.” Recollect also that he “hates losers,” and removes them from his inner circle, so he is not likely to bear the shame of losing an election. One has to wonder if he wins in 2020, would he step down in four more years or overrule the Constitution so that he could remain in power for a lifetime?
If you think this line of thinking is too paranoid, consider that his impeachment acquittal has emboldened Trump as even more impetuous than “usual.” His acquittal did not chasten him as so many Republicans predicted. Just since his acquittal, Trump has turned the Department of Justice into his own personal political hit squad.
Despite Attorney General William Barr’s pleas, the president renewed his public attacks on law enforcement recently, denouncing the prosecutors, judge and jury forewoman in the case of his longtime friend Roger J. Stone Jr. and defending his convicted former adviser Michael Flynn. If Mr. Barr should decide to leave his post, the president might have a hard time filling the position before the election at a time when oversight is sorely needed.
Labeling himself “the chief law enforcement officer of the country,” Trump granted clemency to 11 white-collar celebrity felons by using a clemency process that bypassed the formal procedures used by past presidents. Now, he is telling two Supreme Court justices that they should recuse themselves from upcoming cases involving Trump’s tax, bank and financial records.
Election security has become a point of contention with the GOP-controlled Senate blocking several election-reform bills passed by the House immediately after Trump’s acquittal. Trump continues his revenge purges in which he removes longstanding and faithful government professionals who have stood up for the rule of law despite his threats.
Contrary to Congress’ constitutional authority to determine how defense dollars are spent, Trump has transferred $3.8 billion in recently passed military funding to finance construction of Trump’s U.S.-Mexico border wall. In Trump’s recently released 2021 fiscal budget, he is requesting an additional $2 billion for his wall. At the same time, Trump waived 10 federal procurement contracting laws to speed construction of the border wall, which sparked bipartisan criticism about the potential for fraud, waste and abuse. Critics state that these waivers eliminate key taxpayer safeguards and liken the process to buying a car without seeing the sticker price.
Trump selected Richard Grenell, a Trump donor and the recent U.S. ambassador to Germany, to serve as the acting director for the world’s most powerful intelligence network after Trump’s decision to fire acting Director of National Intelligence Adm. Joseph Maguire. Maguire’s only “offense” was that he defended a subordinate who had briefed Congress on Russian plans to meddle in the 2020 election.
Maguire’s aide, Shelby Pierson, who heads the DNI’s election security unit, told the House Intelligence Committee last month that it was the consensus assessment of the CIA, National Security Agency and FBI that Russian hackers aren’t just meddling in this year’s U.S. elections, they’re trying to help Trump win reelection. Trump was angered not by the news that the Russians are meddling, but by the news that Congress, and specifically Adam Schiff, were privy to the intelligence.
Given how Trump has weakened the checks and balances within our democratic republic since Feb. 5, what additional damage might he do over the next eight months?
For those of us who have mental whiplash from witnessing Trump’s shockingly erratic behavior, we say, “ENOUGH! You no longer represents us.”
We must hold this corrupt administration accountable and make sure our nation emerges from this chaos stronger than ever. Please vote while our votes still matter.