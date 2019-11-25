In response to a recent statement “If you impeach my president, then there will be another civil war”:
That is exactly what our common enemy, the Russians, would like to happen. The Russians have tried to pit us against one another, and thus divide and conquer us. We need to recognize who the real enemy is here and believe the conclusion of all of our intelligence agencies in recognizing their interference into our 2016 elections and their determination to interfere into our 2020 election.
As Dr. Fiona Hill, the American foreign affairs specialist for Russian and European nations, testified to Congress, the Russians are denying their interference, and blaming their bitter enemy, Ukraine, for their own misdeeds. Ukraine is our ally; they look to us to set the example for democracy as they reject and abandon the corruption and oppressive threat from Russia.
We are fortunate as Americans to be able to write our future, so we need to be careful about what we wish for. Many Americans can still name their family members who died in our Civil War, the war that killed the most Americans of any war we have fought (estimated 130,000). There are many lessons to be learned from that war, one of which is that we should avoid another one. In order for our democracy to work as our founding fathers designed it, we need to focus on protecting the rule of law, defending the separation of powers and restoring constitutional order.
Can we at least agree on that?
I would hope that our loyalty lies with our American values, and not with one party or one person. Blind allegiance to a leader is what occurs in dictatorships. Our current hearings are far bigger than what political jersey you wear, this is about what so many of our citizens have died fighting for.
U.S. partisanship has reached a destructively high level recently, as evidenced by the tendency to assess ideas based not on their own merit but on the source (whether from a red or blue jersey). Democracy is more stable when citizens have a high level of trust in government institutions and its representatives, and are fully engaged in the political process. Democracy is not a spectator sport!
Differing political views do not implicate one as a traitor. Rather than vilifying the courageous patriots who are testifying to what they witnessed in their normal duties, they should be heralded for standing up for what they believe to be wrongdoings (despite slanderous defamations hurled against them). Several of our public officials have quit their jobs as conscientious objectors to what they have witnessed, which should alert us to the gravity of the policy violations they have either directly or indirectly become aware of.
We cannot be like frogs placed in water set to boil. By the time we realize what is happening here, it might be too late. The temperature is rising, and we must take action while we still can.