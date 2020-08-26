This letter was to be read Wednesday during the public comment section of the North Texas Mobility Corporation meeting and Thursday during the public hearing section on the Denton County Transportation Authority budget:
The Denton City Council economic development staff made statements last week seeking additional funds to attract businesses and to help those already here to thrive and expand.
Through a DCTA program named TRIP, Denton County, the city of Denton, Lewisville and Highland Village are attempting to claw back a portion of the half-cent sales tax voted by the citizens for public transportation in Denton County and North Texas.
There is an immediate opportunity to bring a total of $800,000 back to Denton County without even touching TRIP allocations.
DCTA was awarded $600,000 from the Federal Transit Administration for transit-oriented development along 25 miles of the Kansas City Southern rail corridor going right through Denton County.
This study should be awarded to the University of North Texas’ economic research group headed by Mike Carroll. UNT has lost or frozen 500 jobs. Carroll’s group just finished a major study for Dallas Area Rapid Transit and Dallas County.
Studying the 25-mile segment of the Kansas City Southern to evaluate mobility and economic opportunity for Denton County and the North Texas region is a perfect match for the economic research team. This would keep $600,000 in Denton County.
The other $200,000 would come from bringing the legal services of DCTA back to Denton County law firms. Nichols, Jackson, Dillard, Hager & Smith LLP, a Dallas County law firm, has had the contract forever, collecting over half a million dollars over the years. Their contract expires in December, and a request for proposals is supposed to be issued in September by DCTA. Denton County taxpayers have enriched Dallas lawyers quite enough.
DCTA added another firm from Tarrant County. These two out-of-county law firms will be billing over $200,000 combined. This money should go to qualified Denton County law firms.
These two actions alone would bring $800,000 back to Denton County, where the tax money comes from.