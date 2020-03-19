The residents of Denton have entrusted certain powers to our local government. Denton’s local system of government is not unlike any other system in that no matter how benevolent the intentions of its founders, and no matter how well that system may be constructed, over time the system becomes susceptible to inefficient performance, manipulations and the possibility of corruption. For our system of local government to work, citizens must trust both their elected representatives and the various leaders, departments, staff, vendors, and partners that make up the body of our governmental system and contribute to its efforts.
While the act of voting, especially at the local level, is a tool for government accountability, it is an event limited to time and place. Effective accountability must be more than an event. Effective accountability stems from an ongoing and active process that must be driven by an engaged citizenry. Transparency is the most powerful tool our citizens have in order to actively hold our government accountable. Plainly stated, transparency enables accountability, and accountability empowers citizens over their government. Transparency in our local government requires three things: open records, open meetings and effective public notices.
Open records
Our government is to work on behalf of our citizens. All government information, with very few exceptions, should be accessible to the public. Open records ensure visibility into the inner workings of our government and its decision-making process. It also means that we have a clear line of sight into both the campaign finances and the personal finances of our elected officials. Limiting access to open records limits the trust between the government and the citizens it is accountable to.
Open meetings
The powers that the residents of Denton have entrusted to their government should only be acted on in a properly called meeting with a quorum of that government body present. With very few exceptions, the law requires that these meetings are open to the public so that citizens can be a firsthand witness to the decision-making process of their government. In my early days serving on our City Council, we spent quite a bit of time in closed sessions. Since that time, our city leadership has made the conscious effort to make closed sessions far more limited in use. The more open our meetings, the greater the level of trust between our government and the citizens it is accountable to.
Effective public notice
Effective public notice empowers citizens to be informed and prepared for active participation in the decision-making process. Effective notice not only provides legal notices and the date, time, place and topics of upcoming meetings of our governmental body, but includes access to material information that will be discussed in those meetings. It is vital that our local government not only continue the longstanding practice of serving public notices in our local newspaper, but that we augment that effort with other means of physical and digital citizen engagement.
It is also important that direct outreach is made and executed properly well in advance of meetings addressing hyper-local matters that will directly affect residents, businesses and property owners. For our City Council, the Agenda Committee (mayor, mayor pro tempore and city manager working together) serve as our final check to verify that agenda items have been vetted and effectively noticed to the public before being scheduled for council consideration and action. Effective public notice works hand in hand with open meetings to increase the level of trust between the government and the citizens it is accountable to.
In closing, there will always be pressures from both inside and outside of our government to streamline processes and drive greater efficiency. And we should constantly strive to gain efficiencies in order to make ourselves a more competitive community with higher qualities of life and opportunity for our citizens.
But we — citizens and government — must remain vigilant that we don’t allow ourselves to mortgage government transparency in that pursuit. Otherwise we allow for the erosion of public trust, which in turn erodes the very stability of our community.