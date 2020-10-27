With the Nov. 3 general election just around the corner, candidates appearing on the ballot in Denton County, along with their supporters, have two days remaining to submit a candidate essay or paid endorsement letter.
Candidates may submit an essay of up to 500 words, along with a photo, detailing why voters should vote for them. No personal or party attacks against opponents will be allowed. Those essays will be accepted until 5 p.m. Thursday.
The Denton Record-Chronicle remains the only consistent source of elections coverage in central and northern Denton County, devoting considerable resources and space to documenting the issues, candidates and races most important to our readers. Leading up to the election, we produced candidate profiles, Q&A’s and issues-related coverage throughout our news sections — as well as election-related insight on the Opinion page. All of that coverage — including the candidate essays published on this page — can now be found in the special In the Know election section in our daily e-Edition.
But as the number of endorsement letters received has continued to grow, we again have moved these candidate endorsements off the Opinion page and consider them as paid ads. Under this policy, all election-related letters to the editor advocating for a candidate, ballot measure or political party will be subject to a charge of $25 for up to 250 words. No endorsement letters over 250 words will be accepted.
Paid endorsement letters will be accepted until 5 p.m. Thursday and should explain why a particular candidate is most qualified. Personal or party attacks will not be permitted. For consideration, all letters must be original and include the writer’s name, address and telephone number for verification. All submissions may be edited for clarity, taste and libel.
The paid letters will appear adjacent to the Opinion page. All paid letters will be identified as such.
Paid endorsement letters may be submitted via a form found online at DentonRC.com/opinion. Essays may be emailed to drc@dentonrc.com or mailed to the Denton Record-Chronicle at: Letters to the editor, P.O. Box 369, Denton, TX 76202.
All essays and letters must be in our hands by 5 p.m. Oct. 29. No letters or essays will be accepted after this deadline. No exceptions.
Those with questions or concerns may contact Sean McCrory, executive editor, at sean.mccrory@dentonrc.com or 940-566-6879.