The Texas Government Code regarding open government includes the statement “... government is the servant and not the master of the people, [thus] it is the policy of this state that each person is entitled, unless otherwise expressly provided by law, at all times to complete information about the affairs of government and the official acts of public officials and employees. The people, in delegating authority, do not give their public servants the right to decide what is good for the people to know and what is not good for them to know. The people insist on remaining informed so that they may retain control over the instruments they have created.”
Nothing could be truer. Constituents have both a right and a responsibility to access their elected officials’ records, work product and performance. Conversely, as public servants, we must strive to make public records as readily available as possible to those we serve so that we may be held accountable.
My desire to effect more transparency from my office led me to work closely with District Clerk David Trantham and the Denton County Commissioners Court to integrate with re:SearchTX. This allows another way for the public to access Denton County court records as well as court records statewide. Without integration, the records would be incomplete and never updated with any action taken. Additionally, the land records are available online and printable at no charge to the end user.
We frequently receive other information requests from individuals, organizations and the media. While the code allows us 10 days to produce the requested information, I strive to respond the same day or as soon as feasibly possible.
Another important facet of transparency is open meetings. Governmental business must be open for public observation, input and participation.
From your local school board, city council, commissioners court, to your state and federal legislative meetings and sessions, public involvement is necessary to maintain checks and balances on those elected to serve you. To that end, Denton County has made Commissioners Court meetings readily available to stream live on the internet and social media. You may also view previous meetings on the county website. Agendas are always posted online prior to these meetings with pertinent documentation attached.
As county clerk, I make every effort to make the records most easily accessible to the public we serve. We are always watching for options that are more efficient to do so! The bottom line is — transparency and accountability are uniquely intertwined. You can’t have one without the other.