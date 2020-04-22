Thankfully, Denton City Council members Paul Meltzer and Keely Briggs asked the Denton Trees Facebook group to provide feedback on the latest iteration of the Urban Forest Master Plan that oversees 10% of Denton’s trees. I wanted to give the short version of my feedback here:
It calls for a tree committee? Sign me up! We’ll now be educating developers instead of just citizens? Rock ’n’ roll! I also appreciate the new inclusion of healthy soils and habitat that citizens requested.
I’m very hopeful that “The Great Work of Our Time” will be completed by restoring biodiversity and the hydrological cycle to cool the planet. We can achieve this by preserving forests, extending green growth and greening degraded land, by restoring the “soil carbon sponge,” which will cool the planet and mitigate the local heat island effect.
Earth uses the hydrological cycles to regulate temperature: The water that vegetation gives off (evapotranspiration) transfers the accumulated heat out to space. So while the new addition of a “climate change” section to the plan shows people are concerned, it is unfortunately misleading because reducing emissions and sequestering pollutants, while totally desirable, cannot mitigate suffering from weather extremes, pollution or biodiversity loss.
Our planet receives 342 watts per square meter of incident solar radiation, but only 339 are going back. This is mostly due to destruction of trees and vegetation, i.e. it’s more accurate to call the problem we’re facing “environmental collapse” rather than “climate change.”
Most trees take at least 20 years to even start producing the benefits listed in the plan, so the preservation of our mature trees in Denton would have to take precedence over the planting of saplings to produce them, but the plan only allocates 35% of the tree fund for land purchasing, while the rest is spent mostly on saplings not maintained by the city but given away to survive — or not.
The fact that the $1 million of our tax dollars set aside for land acquisition in 2014 has yet to be spent and the majority of the 5 million from the 2019 bond won’t be used until 2024 doesn’t help.
Denton lies at the juncture of the Blackland Prairie, Cross Timbers and Grand Prairie land resource areas, which are characterized by a mix of prairie grasslands and woodland. Each boasts a rich and diverse wildlife population seen only in North Texas. Because of this, in one of two community meetings about the plan, the concern for prairie creation and preservation was raised.
Especially with our “F” rated air here in Denton, ecosystem preservation and restoration are crucial if we’re to keep the life-sustaining benefits of clean air, healthy soil, pure water, etc.
My latest analogy equates the intentional loss of ecosystem function we’re experiencing locally with astronauts taking axes to their oxygen supply.
Along with peoples throughout the world, Dentonites are increasingly voicing how the environment is a priority and demanding their leaders take many more measures to protect and restore it, even while the Environmental Protection Agency has effectively stopped regulating. Our own leaders are pushing to expand our landfill when 50% of it could be composted to build green infrastructure, and our recycling plant’s recycling rate is 20% less efficient than most cities.
Everywhere people talk about how they’re depressed about this state of things and feel guilty using their polluting cars, plastic bags, etc.
But there’s hope — and the Urban Forest Master Plan is a great step, but it’s only a step: Ecosystem Restoration Master Plan, anyone?