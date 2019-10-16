A few days back, a viewpoint was given as to “why do Republicans see things the way they do?” The sum and substance is, as a Republican, you are ignorant and you only get your opinions from one source. Another letter to the editor stated that everything President Donald Trump has ever done while president has been a conspiracy and that those of us who call ourselves Republicans are brainwashed and need counseling.
These are opinions.
I desire all to know the two parties. Republicans look at a problem and say, “Where do we go from here to change the situation and build upon the issue?” Democrats look at a problem and say, “Destroy everything and let us build up from the bottom.”
When President Barack Obama was inaugurated, many did not like him, and yet there was civility during his presidency. A certain amount of restraint was taken by the opposing party (where do go from here?). As President Trump took office, the call to impeach was given, and very little has been done through the two parties talking together (destroy and build up from what is left).
Let’s face it, the Robert Mueller report was a hoax. If it wasn’t, we would be hearing more regarding it. The Brett Kavanaugh hearings were horrible and a real stain on Democrats. They were an indictment against the president (destroy). Now, with the investigations into the Ukrainian thing, what am I to believe? The Democrats’ hatred for the duly elected president is evident at every turn. Destroy through conspiracy accusations.
I am deeply concerned by the those Democrats who are running for the nomination of their party — no real solutions to problems. More in the vein of destroy.
I cannot agree with them regarding giving health care to all, even those who have immigrated here illegally. How can we afford it, and what prevents the world from inundating us for another giveaway? Destroy!
I cannot agree regarding the transgender thing. It makes no sense. Chromosomes don’t lie. You are what you are (male or female). Live your life as you please. It just demands that I must respect you for how you live. Don’t expect special treatment. In fact, the LGBTQ is how Democrats wish to form you into a voting bloc. They are just using you to destroy.
I cannot agree with the late-term abortion issue. This is just plain criminal. These candidates are giving a blessing to murdering a future generation of needed citizens. Destroy!
I cannot agree with the legalization of marijuana. It appears that such a move will dull the minds and senses of the young. Don’t we have enough dependent upon drugs and alcohol? Senseless! More destruction.
Finally, will a Democrat talk to Nancy Pelosi regarding her teeth? With all her money, she could get them fixed in a day. At least, that is what is advertised. It is destroying me having to watch when she starts the nervous rolling of her bridge.