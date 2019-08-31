Some nonprofits in Denton County have found creative ways to sustain themselves through social enterprises like resale stores. People donate things they don’t need or want instead of disposing or reselling it themselves. Nonprofit resale stores sell used items at a discounted price and use those funds to further their mission. They help keep useable items out of the landfill while providing customers with less costly options. Some, like the Habitat for Humanity ReStore and Ruth’s Room, will pick up donated items from your home and provide a tax-deductible donation receipt.
The recent rise in resale apps such as 5Miles, OfferUp and the Facebook Marketplace have made reselling items seemingly easy to do. One simply takes a picture of the item, posts it for sale, replies to questions, haggles with potential buyers and eventually collects some cash when the item sells. Simple, right?
What if the item is an appliance or a refrigerator? Selling that fridge may bring more stress than it’s worth. When someone lugs a 300-pound refrigerator up three flights of stairs to their apartment and it doesn’t work, they tend to get angry. Is it the seller’s fault that the journey up three flights damaged it? Absolutely not, but the buyer will still feel cheated. Retail stores (online and brick and mortar) have spoiled the American consumer with easy return policies. Sellers beware. It’s not as simple as it seems. Instead, just donate things and save yourself the headache.
Buying used merchandise on resale apps can be sketchy. There are predatory sellers who peddle items that look great, legitimate and authentic but are knock-offs, nonfunctioning or stolen. The term “buyer beware” isn’t strong enough to stress the level of awareness and caution needed when buying used items online.
Resale stores test items to ensure they are working properly. Most accept only quality donations. When shopping at Habitat ReStores or Ruth’s Room, you can rest assured that you’re dealing with an honest seller. You’ll often find new, in-the-box items, gently used items and rare antique gems at prices that will amaze you. Shop with a cause, and your heart and wallet will be overflowing.
Donating items to serve a meaningful cause also feels great. Why hold onto unneeded stuff? The stack of extra floor tiles, cases of roofing shingles and piles of landscaping brick in your garage are probably just taking up valuable space. Those tools you’ll never use, why not donate them?
Some nonprofits such as Habitat will even take unwanted vehicles off your hands. Donate unwanted items to a nonprofit, and you remove the clutter while feeling like a million bucks.
Habitat is proud to provide high-quality, affordable homeownership to hardworking families in Denton County. We are driven by the vision that everyone deserves a decent place to live. Join us as we build homes, communities and hope.
