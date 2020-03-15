Have you ever had the opportunity to explain government to a school-aged child? I highly recommend it. In their natural curiosity, they will pose all the questions you ought to be asking for yourself: “Who is in charge of that? Why is that their job? How do you know?” If you are like me, when your personal knowledge runs out or your answers fail to satisfy, you will go to a book or Google search to fill in the gaps. But if you are like me, you may seldom stop to consider how blessed we are to live in a country and in an age where information is so freely available.
Last week, I represented Denton at a national conference in Washington, D.C. My wife and 9-year-old daughter came along. Of course, my bright, civically minded child was brimming with questions. Good questions, the kind that make Mom and Dad really work. Especially because she knows we both worked in Washington. Her excitement grew with each new experience, as did her amazement that such experiences were possible. “Dad! I can’t believe we got to see the actual Supreme Court justices! The actual Constitution! An actual senator actually giving a speech!” Well, believe it, kid. That’s how it works in America.
As my daughter learned, our instruments of government are on public display at every level. The framers of our liberty built this system in direct contrast to the opaque and Byzantine government they fought against. Over time, the federal government and every state adopted further laws to make more information available. The federal Freedom of Information Act and Texas Public Information Act created a culture of transparency we have come to expect. For example, the best local practice is now an “Open Government” portal like the one you will find on the city of Denton website.
The combined effect of technology with our culture of transparency is even more amazing. You do not need to be an insider to gain your representatives’ attention. You can collect thousands of petition signatures in mere hours online. You do not need to be wealthy and travel to see government in action. Every minute of congressional debate can be livestreamed to your home. The same for our state Legislature, your City Council and even boards like the Planning and Zoning Commission. You do not have to be a private detective to see what your government is up to. With some very reasonable exceptions, every scrap of paper or email produced is available to you. If you think something has been improperly hidden, you can ask a court of law to reveal it. The power you wield as a private citizen is astounding.
This brings to mind the old maxim, “with great power comes great responsibility” (with apologies to Stan Lee, this line was not original to the Spider-Man franchise). Your Facebook feed is a torrent of information. But when a salacious bit of “news” comes your way, it is your responsibility to investigate before sharing it with 500 of your closest friends. When someone calls your local government corrupt, or accuses an officeholder of wrongdoing, it is your responsibility to verify the claims before spreading them. When your favorite news channel claims that your least-favorite politician has said or done terrible things, the least you can do is Google it. We have all the tools we need to do our own research and draw our own conclusions.
Paradoxically, rather than inspiring our own critical analysis, the endless flow of information seems to have made some of us more reliant than ever on other people’s opinions. Perhaps we suppose that since facts are so readily available, no internet or television personality would be so bold as to mislead us. Or perhaps we are simply moving so quickly that fact-checking becomes an easy step to skip.
This week, as the Denton Record-Chronicle and hundreds of other media organizations mark Sunshine Week, I encourage us all to count our blessings. The blessings of being an American, of a free press, and of our culture of transparency. I also offer the gentle reminder that these blessings cannot be taken lightly. When we take the free flow of information for granted, or abdicate our own responsibilities, we only make things easier for those who seek to hide the truth.
We can all do our part to spread a little sunshine.