At its work session Tuesday, the Denton City Council will discuss whether or not Denton should adopt an ordinance prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity in employment, public accommodations and housing. If enacted, a local nondiscrimination ordinance will effectively add LGBTQ people to the familiar list of “protected classes” such as race, religion and sex.
Discrimination against protected classes has been primarily a federal issue for more than 150 years. The U.S. Supreme Court is currently considering several cases that ask if existing federal laws already include LGBTQ people under the protected class of “sex.” Rulings are expected by June. If the court rules that federal protections already exist, rules at the municipal level will be unnecessary.
Some states and cities create protections when they perceive the federal government has lagged behind, as happened in the civil rights era. Because federal LGBTQ protections are in dispute, nearly two dozen states and several Texas cities have adopted their own laws prohibiting LGBTQ discrimination. Most also have adopted First Amendment exemptions for religious organizations and individuals that do not condone being LGBTQ.
However, most cities stick to providing core services, such as street repair and public safety. When a city steps into a federal issue, we expect it to have a very compelling reason.
To educate myself on LGBTQ issues during the past year, I have read legal briefs, listened to Supreme Court oral arguments and reviewed ordinances adopted by other Texas cities. I have talked with religious leaders from different traditions and spent time in prayer. Last summer, I moderated a panel discussion at City Hall with people of diverse perspectives. But primarily I have been listening to community input. With all this in mind, I asked my fellow City Council members to take up the conversation.
Unfortunately, alarmists on both sides were among the first people I heard from. From one extreme, I heard that those opposed to a nondiscrimination ordinance are hardhearted bigots complicit in hate crimes by their indifference. From the other extreme, I heard that anyone who supports a nondiscrimination ordinance undermines the fabric of American families, wants to destroy First Amendment religious protections and cannot be a true person of faith.
At this writing, the City Council has not yet seen a draft ordinance or staff research. Yet battle lines have already been drawn by those who imagine Denton to be a new front in the national debate. Some advocates want an ordinance because it advances the progressive agenda, while others fear that acknowledging LGBTQ issues erodes the conservative position.
Some in each camp seem bent on advancing their side and never yielding an inch to the other. This trench warfare sacrifices the instruments of civil discourse to gain a few yards.
However, the feedback I hear shows broad agreement on three key points:
- Being LGBTQ is an unacceptable reason to be fired, refused service or denied a place to live.
- Government should neither force people to violate their religious beliefs nor require religious organizations to hire people that do not share their beliefs.
- Our LGBTQ friends, neighbors and loved ones are vulnerable to discrimination and abuse.
And yet, a city-level nondiscrimination ordinance raises many questions. Is it a necessary solution? How has this worked elsewhere? Would we need a new department and staff to handle complaints? How much would this cost? How would enforcement work? Would violations be criminal or civil? How would penalties be determined? How would violations be proved in court?
Clearly, there are still more questions than answers.
As your elected representative, I pledge to approach these questions with the same objectivity I try to employ in all decisions. If I ultimately support an ordinance, it will be because I have been satisfied a vulnerable population needs protection the city can reasonably provide. If I do not, it will be because I believe government’s credo should be, “First, do no harm.”
Such an ordinance may be beyond our mandate or our ability to administer. If an ordinance invites targeting of the LGBTQ community or litigation but does not meaningfully discourage discrimination, we may be better off without it.
For now, please join me in listening carefully and considering different points of view. Pay close attention to the City Council discussion Tuesday afternoon and give us feedback.
Working together in a spirit of mutual respect and support, I am sure we can reach the result that is right for Denton.