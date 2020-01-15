In today’s automobile-centered society it’s practically a fact of life that sooner or later you will get pulled over by a law enforcement officer. Indeed, we know that most citizens’ primary and perhaps only contact with a police officer is through a traffic-related affair. For that reason, law enforcement agencies constantly stress to their officers the importance of treating all traffic “violators” with respect, courtesy and professionalism. We recognize that seeing those red and blue lights in the rearview mirror can be a stressful experience. We don’t want to make it any more vexing than it already is.
At the same time, officers know that far too many of their peers have been murdered or seriously injured during a traffic-related contact. Dangerous criminals run red lights, too. That’s why you will see the uniformed young man or woman approaching your vehicle so carefully and regarding you with at least initial suspicion. Cop killers don’t wear T-shirts labeling them as such. The officer approaching you recognizes that officers have been slain by grandpas, teens and ladies, and he or she doesn’t want to end up on the fatality list. You know you are a good person. Until he learns a bit more about you, the officer doesn’t know that.
There are a few common-sense things you can do to help us assure that a police traffic contact remains as safe and worry free as possible for everyone involved. Things such as:
Don’t panic. Police officers have seen some pretty bizarre driving behaviors after activating their emergency lights behind an offending driver. Doing a panic stop in the middle of a busy roadway is obviously not the right or safe response. Instead, pull to the right and off the main-traveled portion of the roadway as soon as it is safe to do so. Turn on your flashers. Stay calm; nervousness can be contagious. The officer is not going to do something terrible to you!
Stay in your vehicle. The officer wants you to stay in your vehicle because it is the safest place for you to be. He will let you know if you need to step out for some reason. You may just be intending to show your willingness to help, but do not get out of your vehicle and advance on the officer’s car as soon as you pull over. The cop has been trained to see that behavior as a potential danger sign, so please don’t do it. The officer will come to you.
Don’t begin rummaging for paperwork. A peace officer’s training tells him that if he cannot see a person’s hands he should regard it as a potential danger sign. Keep your hands in sight. If you start digging into your glove box or console for papers, the officer has no way of knowing that you are not reaching for a weapon and respond accordingly. Ask for permission before you begin your search.
If it’s nighttime, turn on the dome light. Everyone is safer when they can see better. Again, you do not want to create the mistaken impression that you were attempting something nefarious simply because the officer could not see you clearly. A bit more light will smooth the process for everyone involved.
Roll your front seat windows down. Bringing both of your front seat windows down will facilitate your conversation with the officer. That should include the right side window, as traffic conditions may cause the officer to approach from that side for maximum safety from passing traffic.
Let the officer know if there is a weapon within reach. There are a lot of firearms in the hands of good, honest people in Texas. There are many licensed carry folks out there. But again, you do not want to create a mistaken impression on the part of the officer who has just spotted a weapon you didn’t tell him about. Surprises during a traffic contact, particularly those pertaining to weapons, are not good for anyone. Just let the cop, deputy or trooper know if you are packing.
It’s not the time or place for an argument. Peace officers make mistakes, too. If you feel you are wrongly accused, the place to tell your story is in court. The officer is not looking to have a debate with you, and getting into a heated argument at the side of the road will not serve anyone’s best interests. It’s absolutely appropriate to ask questions and state your case, but getting into an argument will not be helpful.
Police agencies accept commendations and complaints. If you truly feel you have been treated with discourtesy or otherwise maltreated by an officer, his or her department wants to hear about it. The department also wants to know when you have good things to say about the way the contact was handled. (I actually get more commendations than complaints from our citizen-customers, on occasion from someone who has actually gotten a summons.)
We want and need your help to keep our roadways as safe as possible. We also want to be sure that all of our contacts with our taxpaying consumers go smoothly and leave them with the impression that he or she has met a professional and courteous public servant, even if that individual issued a traffic ticket.
Be safe!