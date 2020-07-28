In the wake of the unnecessary death of George Floyd and similar highly publicized instances of police misconduct across the nation, it does not take a genius to figure out that law enforcement will be the focus of state and federal legislators for some time to come.
That is both good and necessary. Every responsible law enforcement leader supports the overdue efforts to better our profession. At the same time, we want to assure that well-intentioned legislative efforts do not toss out the proverbial baby with the proverbial bathwater. We must not hamstring our ethical law enforcement officers in their important work of serving and protecting our communities.
At least for the moment, congressional efforts at “police reform” appear largely tied up in election-year interparty wrangling. Eventually federal focus on policing will intensify as other issues fade from the public’s interest. In the meantime, around the country some state and local lawmakers have leapt into the breach to pass what they see as necessary measures to bring law enforcement officers and organizations “under control.”
Unfortunately, at least from the perspective of the average law enforcement officer, a few of these knee-jerk responses appear destined to do more harm than good. For example, drastically slashing a police department’s budget may feel good as a means for punishing “bad cops.” But who else in the community is being punished if a diminished police force can no longer respond in a timely manner to citizens’ calls for help? It just does not pass the common-sense test.
There are certainly things that many law enforcement leaders can get behind as means for improving our profession. For instance:
A national registry of “problem cops.” A law enforcement CEO does not want to hire a bad cop from a perhaps-distant jurisdiction. A national database listing former officers who have been discharged for unlawful behavior would help us in that effort. Many of us have pushed for such a data source for some while. At the same time, such a registry should provide due process — an appeal mechanism — for ex-officers who may have been placed on the list for political or other unethical reasons.
Funding for mental health partnerships. Many police officers do an excellent and compassionate job in working with the mentally ill. But most cops are not mental health specialists. Funding for much-expanded programs in which officers and mental health workers partner as a team would help assure that more of these interactions had positive endings, including lives saved. Legislators could help fund these efforts.
Discouraging a prevalent “warrior” mindset. This one does not require legislative action. Police leaders are responsible for instilling a culture that reminds officers they are the guardians of the community and not an occupying army. They must be able to respond with a warrior’s mindset when a life-threatening emergency demands but be capable of returning promptly to a guardian status once the threat has passed. Together we can do this.
More transparency following a critical incident. Police chiefs and sheriffs who may want to release bodycam images and other material immediately following a critical incident, such as an officer-involved shooting, not infrequently find themselves in conflict with the investigating entity or prosecutor that wants the material held confidential for a time. This has resulted in a patchwork of policies across the state and nation governing release of information that might show exactly what happened in a questioned incident and perhaps help calm an agitated community. Thoughtfully crafted legislation could help bring standardization to the information release process and strengthen law enforcement transparency.
Protection of qualified immunity. This legal principle establishes that government officials, including peace officers, who act in good faith are protected from harassing or frivolous lawsuits filed even though they have acted reasonably. Qualified immunity only allows suits to proceed against individuals when those allegedly irresponsible officials have violated a clearly established constitutional or statutory right. When determining whether a right was “clearly established,” courts consider whether a reasonable official would have known that his or her conduct violated a plaintiff’s rights. Some critics of law enforcement are currently demanding that qualified immunity for police officers be eliminated or curtailed. In the opinion of many law enforcement leaders, taking away qualified immunity would be unlikely to restrain bad cops but surely would drive some ethical officers who have families to protect out of the profession. It also almost certainly would make recruiting exceptional police officers even harder than it already is.
Law enforcement needs to get better, and it will. Some assistance can come through well-crafted legislation. But many of us in police leadership positions would like to have a seat at the table when pre-legislation discussions and debate take place. We believe that as a result, the legislation that is generated ultimately will result in better policing for the constituency we all serve: our citizens.