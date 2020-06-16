The death of George Floyd and similar tragedies across the nation represent a belated call to action for all of us in law enforcement. If any of us had doubts, the incidents proved beyond doubt that there are, in fact, bad people hiding among the many good ones in every profession, law enforcement included. There are indeed criminals with badges.
Our job as law enforcement leaders is to see to it that the bad ones never get into our profession and, if somehow they do, we weed them out quickly and completely. Our calling to help others is an honorable one, and there is no room for the immoral, the brutal, the racist.
We greatly appreciate the incredible support we receive in our communities, and we realize that we must re-earn it every day. We pledge to do just that. Today there are loud and reasonable demands for policing to implement major changes in the way officers go about their duties to protect and serve. While it would be foolish for me to try to speak for every law enforcement agency in Denton County, I suspect that many of us are doing similar things. Nonetheless, I will respond to these calls for reform only on behalf of the Corinth Police Department:
Ban chokeholds as “control” tactics. We have banned them for a long time. They are considered use of lethal force and would be justified only to protect the officer’s life or the life of another person as a last resort.
Require de-escalation. We require it and train on it. Yet more training will be done.
Require warning before shooting whenever feasible. That mandate is included in our general orders.
Require a use-of-force continuum. This guideline requires that an officer’s use of force may only escalate in response to escalating force being used against him by an individual. It commences with the use of voice requests or directions only. We have relied on the continuum for years.
Ban warning shots. We do. They are both pointless and dangerous.
Ban shooting at moving vehicles. We do. The practice would only be permitted if use of lethal force were lawful in the situation.
Patrol officers must wear and use body cameras. We have used these for years, and they have proven invaluable to officer and citizen alike.
Require comprehensive reporting. Every officer even remotely involved in use of force of any kind must submit a detailed written account along with body camera images.
Prohibit racial profiling. Every officer receives training on racial profiling and the ethical and legal requirements to prevent it. Supervisors are required to inspect for it. A report on any racial profiling complaint is submitted annually to the state and the City Council.
Mandate a duty to intervene. This is vital. The department’s very clear rules state as follows:
Any member of the Department who observes or has knowledge of the use of excessive force by another law enforcement officer shall immediately intervene to stop it if it is in progress and promptly report the incident to a supervisor. If the excessive force is being committed by a supervisor, the employee having knowledge of it shall intervene to stop it if it is in progress and promptly report the incident to a member of Command Staff.
But any organization can have a set of rules that sound pretty but are largely ignored. Seeing that they are respected and enforced is the job of leadership. It also comes from a culture in which respect for all others is demanded. First-line supervisors are key in getting this done, and we expect much of them.
What should you expect of your law enforcement officers in times like these? For starters, we believe you can and should expect the following:
We will protect anyone’s right to peacefully protest.
We will protect anyone’s person or property from criminals attempting to take advantage of peaceful protest.
We will strive to remain always approachable, transparent and accountable in our relationships with our citizen-customers while ensuring that they are treated with dignity and respect.
We will take an active role in the upcoming dialogue and actions focused on making our noble profession better than it is today.
It is our intent to get these things done, not just pay lip service to them. We are a part of the community, not apart from it. We are your neighbors. We ask for your prayers and support as we work to make this nation, this state and our county better places for all of us to live.