Statistics tell us that an average of 10 people a day die on a Texas roadway. In 2018, our state’s traffic fatality tally reached 3,639. Some 14,908 people received serious injuries as a result of traffic accidents the same year. Many if not most of us know someone who was hurt or killed in an accident this year or last.
The stats also relate that speeding, failing to stay in a traffic lane, driver distractions and alcohol are the major contributors to fatal accidents on our state’s city streets and county roads. But each of these fatality contributors is imminently fixable. We don’t have to drive too fast. We are not mandated to lane-drift or change lanes without looking. We are not required to focus on our smartphone or apply makeup while piloting a virtually unguided missile. And we certainly are not forced to down copious amounts of alcohol and then get behind the wheel. In other words, we do not have to be a careless, inattentive, drunken or just plain rude driver.
We Texans are known for our down-home courtesy and politeness. Visitors and new residents to the Lone Star State not infrequently comment favorably that Texas manners are “different than where I came from.” Why is it, then, that too many of us forget the rules of responsibility and courtesy as soon as we launch ourselves onto our state’s roadways?
Several years back, Texas launched a “Drive Friendly” campaign directed at the state’s motorists. The phrase was seen on road signs, billboards and just about anyplace else one cared to look. It was a meaningful yet catchy phrase that called out to the basic decency in our state’s residents. More than one visitor to the state commented favorably on the campaign and noted that Texans did, in fact, seem to drive friendly.
As the total of killed and maimed on the state’s roads continues to mount, it may be time to reactivate the “Drive Friendly” message. It’s not something we need any official body to do for us. It is something we can each accomplish via our own driving behavior. We can do things like:
Slow down. The same out-of-staters who still commend Texans for their courtesy also say that we drive too fast. Way too fast. Whatever it is, it almost certainly isn’t that urgent. Let’s slow down and give everyone a better chance of getting where they’re going.
Don’t use the horn like a weapon. You’ve seen (and heard) it. The guy who lays on his horn like it was a machine gun. At least at that moment, it sounds like he’s spewing a lot of hatred for another motorist. He needs to chill out a tad. A polite toot is more restrained (and a lot nicer) than a 10-second blast.
Save tailgating for the game. You know how uncomfortable it makes you when someone rides your back bumper. It’s not nice, and it’s not safe. It can lead to an unnecessary accident. An accident in which you are likely to get the ticket.
Move over. OK, I admit a very personal interest in this one. I have seen too many emergency responders, road workers, and tow operators killed and badly injured across the nation and right here in Texas. It’s also the law. If you can, move over a lane when you see those flashing red, blue or amber lights on the pavement or beside it on the road ahead. If you cannot safely move over, slow way down. Please.
Don’t drink and drive. It’s advice you have heard forever, but the number of persons killed and hurt by drunken or drugged drivers each year reveals that too many of us still have not gotten the message. Don’t get behind the wheel after drinking to excess. If you’ve been imbibing, call for a ride or rely on a designated driver. (A “designated driver” is not the least intoxicated person in the vehicle.) Do us all a favor and make safe plans to get where you’re going in advance.
Just be nice. Let’s take our Texas manners with us on the road. Give that merging driver a chance to get in. Slow up and realize that the apparently lost or confused motorist up ahead may do something unanticipated. Ease up on the horn and the use of the rude middle finger. Think about how you would like someone you love treated by other motorists. Then, act accordingly.
As we head into a whole new year, resolution time has come around again. Let’s each resolve to give our fellow motorists a break in 2020. It’s the Texas thing to do!