In the circus atmosphere that has been consuming Washington it would have been easy to miss an important piece of news emanating from there. On Oct. 28, President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order creating the Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice.
The order directed the attorney general to assemble a group of subject matter experts from law enforcement and other components of the justice system and within one year issue a report and recommendations to the president “on actions that can be taken to prevent, reduce, and control crime, increase respect for law, and assist victims.” Further, the yet-to-be-formed commission was to “review relevant research and expertise and make recommendations regarding important current issues facing law enforcement and the criminal justice system.”
The last such commission was authorized by President Lyndon B. Johnson. It issued a report in 1967 that provided guidance for law enforcement, courts and corrections for decades to follow. The 200-plus recommendations for police issued by the 1967 commission included:
Recruit more minority group officers.
Establish police standards commissions.
Adopt policies regarding use of firearms by officers.
Stress ability in promotion.
Improve screening of candidates to determine character and fitness.
Set as a goal the requirement of a bachelor’s degree for general enforcement officers.
As hard as it may be to believe, some of these things were novel concepts in 1967.
I was one of those rare, college-educated cops that the Victoria, Texas, Police Department decided to take a chance on back in 1969. I have enjoyed a rewarding and (hopefully) contributing career in the nearly 50 years that have passed since that time. Many of that commission’s recommendations have directly impacted how I do my job.
For years, law enforcement leaders have been pressing Washington to create a new commission. Now that it has finally happened, we are hopeful its members will explore such vital challenges for policing today as:
Attracting and retaining exceptional officers. Finding and keeping good officers is a challenge faced by virtually every law enforcement organization in America. Every police agency is in competition with the other departments for the best and brightest, a challenge that often puts smaller agencies at a disadvantage due to lower salaries and reduced opportunity for promotion or special assignment.
Combating negative perceptions about policing and police. This one may be tied to the preceding challenge. Young people considering going into law enforcement today too often report changing their mind because of the drumbeat of negative publicity about police and policing. Clearly law enforcement needs to do a better job of telling its true story.
Need to increase accountability and transparency. The public deserves to know what their law enforcement officers are doing, and why. We have very few real secrets in our business. But too often some police agencies appear oblivious to that fact. A commission may be able to help all of us realize that the more our citizens know about our job and its challenges, the better it is for all of us. Additionally, we may gain some ideas about how to do it well.
Responding effectively to risks to officers’ physical and emotional health. We know that as a group police officers die years ahead of the average for the U.S. population. While we must improve tactics, training and equipment to protect our officers from the bad guys, we also must look out for their mental health. More officers die from suicide each year than are killed by criminals’ bullets.
Of course, the other components of the justice system are facing their own challenges. Dealing effectively with opiate and meth use is one. Responding compassionately to the homeless and mentally ill is another. Increasingly sophisticated cybercrime represents one more. And new sentencing and early release guidelines must be added to the mix.
The latter challenge is an especially interesting and complex one. Shortening sentences and releasing some people from prison early feels good. But will it over time result in an early increase in crime as the convicted felons return to the community? (Most were destined to return eventually, anyway.) A careful examination of the practice by commission members may suggest an answer.
We need to be courageous enough to drop old practices and embrace some new ones where solid evidence indicates we should. The people who are paying the freight — the taxpaying consumers of the services of the criminal justice system — deserve no less. Let’s hope and pray that the new commission’s eventual work product does not become lost in the dust clouds surrounding our nation’s capital these days.