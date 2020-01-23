As the ripple effects of the 2016 election continue to spread throughout our country, and with the 2020 election looming, the voice of a crucial population has become even more silent. Much like the middle child of the family, they feel wedged between the overbearing bullish older sibling and the younger, more sensitive one.
It has been nearly impossible for anyone who holds a moderate or reasonable position to speak their mind or, heaven forbid, try to effect change. As Facebook and Twitter feeds are flooded with the very opposite of civil discourse, the separation between the red and blue has created a vacuum — a space in which the pressure is so low that anything in the space does not affect any processes in that space.
Our social and political pressure has become so low that the middle child has no chance to affect any processes, which has us forced to either remain silent or, even more dangerous, chose a side.
Spouting your blind side on social media does nothing to effect change. Those of us in the middle ring of this circus understand this reality, which is why we take a different approach. It’s in our nature to try and understand where someone is coming from, even if we don’t see eye to eye. This tactic may not get as many views or likes, but at least real communication is present. This is where I see being stuck in the middle as the greatest advantage of all.
Always trying to find a compromise, the middle child is known to be the peacekeeper. If the majority of the population has their fingers in their ears trying to mute the other side, then our country’s future is very bleak. The middle child also tends to be the one who thinks outside the box.
You have to be creative to get noticed, and nobody does that better than someone who typically gets lost in the shuffle. Fresh new ideas manifesting their way to compromise cannot be heard when they are shouted down and deemed treasonous because they don’t reflect the intolerable extreme right or left viewpoint. I believe in every fiber of my being that there are more middle-of-the-road folks out there.
We cannot, and must not, stay silent any longer. Our opinions are just as important as our louder siblings, and we must not stop encouraging other like-minded folks to come out of the dark corner they’ve been forced into.
For those of you out there who still believe that this country can come together and eventually work across party lines to create policies and laws that come closer to benefiting all Americans, I see you, and I hear you. I want to encourage you.
Our birthright is there for the taking. We just need to be bold enough to take it.