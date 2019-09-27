My grandmother taught me to read when I was very small using the comic books my mother brought home from downtown Dallas after work. We had a big wicker chair in the back bedroom. I sat on the arm of this chair while my grandmother pointed at the comic panels and explained them.
Since children are usually visually oriented, years later I asked my grandmother about how she did this. “I looked at the pictures and then you told me what was in the balloons, huh?”
“No,” she replied, “you always wanted to know about the words and what they meant.”
Hmm. I thought that unusual, but the story of why I chose words as more interesting than pictures is for another time, boys and girls, if I can figure it out myself. That fondness for words precedes any childhood memories. I can’t remember sitting on the chair or any of the rest of the procedure, although my grandmother told me about it many times, and it was certainly one of the great achievements of her triumphant life. I also can’t imagine teaching a 3-year-old to read, but she did it, with the help of my own curiosity.
Another product of learning to read was that all the memories I have of that period began to pile up after I acquired that skill and began reading on my own. Why grasping written language also stimulated my memory is another puzzler.
I gobbled up every children’s book in the house and moved on to the Winnie the Pooh series and other kiddie faves. In addition to using my imagination to get into the stories with the characters, which must be what most kids do when they begin to read, I had another odd reaction. Right away, I wanted to be a writer and use this powerful tool to reach others as had the authors of the books I read. Obviously I succeeded.
I started before I could physically write, dictating a short story to my mother. The main character had a series of weird adventures he couldn’t understand; at the end, he woke up and found that the story was a dream. I’m glad I got this ancient wheeze of a plot device out of the way with my first effort.
When I started school, I got another unexpected thrill. An author of children’s books, Siddie Joe Johnson, would go from school to school and read to us.
When she visited Winnetka Elementary School, I was amazed. Miss Johnson, who also ran the Children’s Department of the downtown Dallas Public Library, was the first person I met who had actually written a book — in fact, several of them. Unlike say, Madonna or Terrell Owens, who wrote 500 nonthreatening words, had somebody do some illustrations, and called that a children’s book, Miss Johnson wrote books the length of short novels and which involved children who had to face difficult problems.
Recently, remembering the big push Siddie Joe gave to my desire to write, I began collecting as many of her books as I could find. I’ve got 10 books, some thrown out of libraries when they reached a certain age, still with the card in them.
Explanation for those under 40 — in the old days, each book had a pocket in it with a lined card with the name of the book on it. To check out a book, you signed the card, and the librarian stamped the due date on the card and a sheet in the book as we still do for a physical book today. The librarian put the card in the “checked-out” box and knew that you had it.
How crude, says the suave computer user; today we do that with a keystroke. Yeah, but it’s fun to look at the name they actually signed and wonder who they were and why they read the book and if they liked it — I know, we don’t have time for that now. Faster, faster.
Miss Johnson’s books varied a lot but usually were about Texas, where she spent her childhood. One, Texas: The Land of the Tejas, is a large book with old colonial maps as endpapers and using the “six flags” motif as a way of telling the history of the state.
New Town in Texas is about her family’s involvement in the building of Denison, which happened when the railroad stopped there on its way into the state from Oklahoma. Cat Hotel honors her favorite animal. A Month of Christmases tells the history of Fredericksburg through the adventures of two children who visit there.
She wrote a book of poetry for children, Feather in My Hand, as did Robert Louis Stevenson, whose A Child’s Garden of Verses is still in my heart. She also wrote books of adult poetry that were quite good.
Siddie Joe Johnson’s childhood was varied. She grew up on a farm near Corpus Christi. She learned about farming and animals and got a glimpse of other cultures from the Hispanic families who lived and worked there too. The sea was also part of her daily life. One of her best books, Debby, is about her own life there as seen through the title character.
Rereading these books has been more than a nostalgic visit to a time and culture long gone. Some passages still resonate as strongly as they did when I was a child. Debby rode her horse, Captain, to a pond for a drink: “He went at a pretty good gait now, and Debby had only time for the quickest of glances over her shoulder at the pretty pond. It was her pond, now, she thought, for she had found it at night all by herself. It was hers, and the frogs were hers, and the tall dark bird flying away over the mesquite trees. When a thing was beautiful, you loved it. And when you loved it, you could keep it in your mind for always.”
Thank you, Siddie Joe, then and now.