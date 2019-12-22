The vote has come.
After three years of relentless pursuit, sham hearings and lackluster reports full of unfounded charges, the Democrat majority in the House of Representatives is salivating at the prospect of finally impeaching President Donald Trump.
By so transparently and aggressively politicizing impeachment, Democrats in Washington trivialize one of the most solemn and significant constitutional prerogatives created by our founders.
Seeking revenge is infinitely more important to Democrats than safeguarding the Constitution of the United States. Power is more important than honesty, and partisan advantage than fairness.
This will backfire. Badly. Angry and disgusted voters will mete out retribution to those who have put party ahead of country and wasted the people’s money on patently partisan nonsense to serve an ignoble end — revenge.
Democrats have diminished themselves, and the American people have taken note. They will not forget.
From the beginning, the aim of the progressive left has been crystal clear.
It started in the wee bleary hours of Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, when Donald J. Trump stunned the country, the Democrats and likely himself by defeating Hillary Clinton. Since that very hour, Democrats have been hell-bent on destroying him and his presidency in any way possible. The Washington Post emblazoned its headline the morning of Trump’s inauguration: “The campaign to impeach President Trump has begun.”
This campaign against Trump has been a string of embarrassing failures, but that hasn’t stopped the Democrats from trying. Russian collusion, the Mueller Report and now a phone call with the Ukrainian president.
The president’s enemies will stop at nothing. With each failed attempt, they make themselves smaller and the president bigger.
As in Jonathan Swift’s classic tale, Gulliver will triumph over the petty, small-minded Lilliputians.
The Whigs tried to get John Tyler, the radicals nearly got Andrew Johnson, and the Republicans didn’t even come close to removing Bill Clinton. In each case, partisan zeal drove misguided strategies to inevitable defeat.
We’re witnessing history — again.
What makes this tragic charade worse than others is its length, its flimsiness, its gall and its desperation. Never in history have we seen such concentrated animus against an American president.
Never have we witnessed a congressional majority abuse its power and disgrace itself so brazenly, with such self-destructive determination and with such a willful disregard for the national interest.
The transparency of this attempt should be an embarrassment, but the Democrats in Congress are so corrupted by their focused hate as to be beyond embarrassment.
Despite the evidence of the past three years, not all Republicans in Congress have been courageous in their defense of the president on impeachment. My opponent, Dr. Michael Burgess, was recently rated “gutless” on the subject by Texas Monthly. Then, in an interview following the public hearings, Dr. Burgess said he wasn’t yet “convinced” to impeach the president but added: “I’m not saying my mind couldn’t be changed.”
This, from a representative of one of the most Republican, conservative, pro-Trump congressional districts in the nation. Why the excessive caution? Why the parsed position? Why doesn’t Burgess call this partisan vengeance the outrage it is?
President Trump has given our country a historic booming economy, a strong national defense, energy independence and a principled federal judiciary. He has recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, appointed two outstanding justices to the Supreme Court, cut taxes and regulations, and signed compassionate and constructive criminal justice reform into law.
In this, Donald Trump has been one of the most significant and transformative presidents in our history.
The little men and women in Washington — the pompous, snide Lilliputians — who resent his courage, independence and success will not prevail. They will go to their just doom at the polls next November, their partisan schemes condemned by the righteous anger of the American electorate.
Donald Trump?
He will be reelected to the White House by an even larger margin of support from a grateful nation.