The angst about the coronavirus clarifies our dueling faiths since the Enlightenment, in particular whether nature is a divine gift to accept or a problem to solve through science and technology. Responses by the government and the media suggest a major shift: Belief in materialism is replacing traditional Judeo-Christian faith. So long as something can be quantified and formulas applied to it, we presume to master nature and our vulnerability.
Undeniably, engineers and scientists have improved transportation, communication, commerce, agriculture and health. However, William Ernest Henley’s hubris remains forever tenuous: “I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul.” The coronavirus jars us back to reality: Our presumed control is a fantasy.
Why are we shocked? Life has always been tenuous. The Mount Tambora volcano erupted in 1815, throwing so much dust and ash in the atmosphere that the growing season shortened, becoming “the year without summer.” The Lisbon earthquake in 1755 killed about 50,000. The 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami took about 228,000 lives in 14 countries. The Black Death in Europe might have destroyed one-third of the population, perhaps 80 million lives. Tornadoes, hurricanes, floods and blizzards reinforce this inescapable reality: Life has risks, including rare virus pandemics.
These unpreventable disasters proclaim uncontrollable excesses; for example, the Spanish flu of 1918-19 claimed at least 50 million lives. John Barry’s The Great Influenza reports corpses accumulating in cities with no one willing to dig graves. His book might enlighten our consistently erring “experts”: Nothing to worry about in February, then over 2 million projected deaths in March, then 100,000, and later 60,000. The weatherman, who most recently predicted severe storms for Denton, guesses more reliably from his fallible computer models.
Yes, Barry mentions a second and a third wave, but he also notes that those infected in one cycle tended to have a degree of herd immunity in the next cycle. Mercifully, the virus also mutated into much milder forms, which is the norm.
Barry notes that neither the common cold nor the influenza virus has ever had an effective lifetime vaccine as we have for polio. Those who fear to reopen commerce before we have such a vaccine need Methuselah’s life expectancy.
In short, though some cower in the hope that the right chemical or procedure will save us, we are experiencing a very rare extreme, which will very likely recede on its own. Whether that is sooner or later, let us recall the courage of earlier Americans with shorter life spans than ours and their resiliency in enduring wars, natural disasters, diseases, droughts and depressions.
They accepted life with its unavoidable losses. It’s time to reopen commerce purposefully in order to build herd immunity, to avoid the lethal poverty from lost income and to stop robbing our grandchildren and great-grandchildren to pay for government bailouts.