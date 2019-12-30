The Dallas-Fort Worth area, which includes Denton County, continues to attract companies large and small. DFW has the third-highest number of Fortune 500 headquarters in the U.S., behind New York City and Chicago.
With no state income tax, a lower cost of living and a low county property tax rate, we have positioned Denton County to be a key player in attracting these companies.
In 2017, Toyota Motor North America relocated its headquarters from California to Denton County, bringing 3,000 jobs. Recently, Charles Schwab announced it would move its headquarters to its campus in southern Denton County.
In October, PGA of America officially broke ground on its new headquarters near U.S. Highway 380 and the Dallas North Tollway, where the 600-acre project will open in mid-2022.
In light of the fast-paced growth we are seeing across the county and, in particular, along the 380 Corridor, the Denton County Commissioners Court in December approved an updated tax abatement policy to potentially offer incentives for smaller companies to move into our region. Prior to the changes, a company had to offer more than 500 jobs with an investment in excess of $10 million to be considered for a tax abatement. Under the new policy, a company could be eligible for an abatement if it is adding 10 jobs with an investment minimum of $1 million.
For all of our Precinct 1 communities in northern Denton County, the new policy could provide just the right incentive to attract new companies with high-paying positions — continuing our mission to make Denton County the best place to pursue a career and raise your family.
Corinth planning 20-acre mixed-use project
At the southwest corner of Corinth Parkway and Interstate 35E in Corinth, concept plans call for a mixed-use development with restaurants, hotel and high-end multi-family residences.
The project, proposed by Irving-based Realty Capital Management LLC, will be one of the largest early contributors to the tax increment reinvestment zone for the I-35E corridor. Realty Capital has also set up a Chapter 380 Economic Development Incentive Agreement with the city of Corinth and the Corinth Economic Development Corporation.
The project will be designed to create a walkable community with public amenities and entertainment options not currently available in Corinth.
Denton County holiday closures
Denton County offices will be closed on Wednesday and will resume regular schedules on Thursday.