Tax relief for homeowners has been a priority as we continue to review our Denton County budgets each year. Not only have we kept the county’s portion of property taxes low among taxing entities in Denton County, we also decreased the county’s tax rate to the lowest since 1986 at $0.225278 per $100 valuation for the 2019-20 fiscal year.
On June 30, the Denton County Commissioners Court approved a residence homestead exemption of up to 1% or $5,000, whichever is greater, to all homeowners of the county. This means that the taxable value of your homestead will be lowered by these amounts, thus reducing your county property taxes. This exemption is applicable to the current year’s property tax bill, which you will see this fall.
In 2019, we approved a tax limitation for properties receiving an over 65 or disabled person exemption. The Over 65 Exemption the county offers is $55,000, and the Disabled Person Exemption is $15,000. Homeowners can be eligible for one or the other but not both.
The Denton Central Appraisal District, a separate entity from Denton County and not governed by Commissioners Court, is where homeowners must go to apply for any of the above exemptions. Find out more information at www.dentoncad.com or contact the appraisal district office at 940-349-3800.
Denton library program offers free student library cards
A new Books2Go program offers free Denton Public Library cards to Denton ISD students and gives them the opportunity to use online tutoring assistance, study resources as well as access to books, movies and activities for entertainment.
Parents or legal guardians will need to opt in when registering their children for the 2020-21 school year. More information is available at https://bit.ly/DPLBooks2Go.
Congratulations
Two of our agents with the Denton County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office were recognized at the state level recently.
The Texas County Agricultural Agents Association recognized Zach Davis, the agriculture and natural resources extension agent, with the Search for Excellence award in Young, Beginning or Small Farmers/Ranchers Programming for a countywide tour highlighting several agricultural enterprises.
Janet Laminack, who serves as the horticulture extension agent, received first place in communications for personal column. She is also one of four finalists with the National Association of County Agriculture Agents.
Upcoming events
Aubrey 380 Area Chamber of Commerce — networking luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at Prairie House Restaurant in Cross Roads. Admission is $13. Send an email to Donna Sims at chamber@aubreycoc.org.
Denton Chamber of Commerce — “Building a Business for the Future” lunch Zoom session from 11 a.m. to noon Aug. 11. Cost is $15 for members; $25 for non-members. Must pre-register at business.denton-chamber.org/events.
Denton Chamber of Commerce — “Virtual Wake Up Wednesday” features a guest speaker on Zoom from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Aug. 19. The event is free for members; $5 for non-members. Registration is required at business.denton-chamber.org/events.
Lake Cities Chamber of Commerce — monthly luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 12. The luncheon will feature a presentation on “The Infostructure with Spectrum, Oncor and Atmos.” The luncheon location is to be determined. Go to www.lakecitieschamber.com/event for more information and to register.
Sanger Area Chamber of Commerce — business and networking luncheon from noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 26 at Babe’s Chicken Dinner House, 204 N. Fourth St. Admission is $10. RSVP at https://business.sangertexas.com/events, call 940-458-7702 or send an email to chamber@sangertexas.com.