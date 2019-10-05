I have been working with county staff and other entities including the city of Denton to install streetlights on Hickory Creek Road from Riverpass Drive to Country Club Road/FM1830.
A total of 16 streetlights will be installed, 10 in the unincorporated portions and six in the city of Denton portions of the road. The streetlights are to be spaced about 300 feet apart.
The county will work with Oncor to install the streetlights, and Oncor will be responsible for maintenance of the infrastructure. The county has selected Cavallo Energy Texas, a state-run electricity provider for governments to use, as our retail electricity provider.
This effort follows our success in obtaining approval from the state through House Bill 3714.
The Denton County Commissioners Court requested this bill after the January incident involving the loss of two young lives on the “S” curve of Hickory Creek Road in Denton — the most recent accident along a stretch of unincorporated Denton County roads.
While we have worked to keep this road and all county roads safe, one tool we sought to have in our toolbox was the ability to illuminate county roads for the safety and security of the public. This bill, which passed, allows the county to illuminate county roads to improve visibility and assist drivers in navigating complex roads with “S” curves and other configurations in the dark.
We hope to have this project completed by the last quarter of this year to the first quarter of next year.
Bonnie and Clyde Days set for Oct. 12
At the historic Pilot Point town square, the annual Bonnie and Clyde Days commemorates the filming of the 1968 movie Bonnie and Clyde, starring Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway. In addition, the town and surrounding areas were the stomping grounds of the real Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow, their cohorts, the James Gang and the Younger Brothers, among others.
This year’s 10th annual Bonnie and Clyde Days on Saturday, Oct. 12, will feature the Cabinet Maker’s Soap Box Challenge, a reenactment of a scene from the movie complete with period costumes and automobiles, antique tractors, a car show, family market, classic movies and fun for all ages.
Corinth plans Pumpkin Palooza
Corinth Pumpkin Palooza is the city’s largest annual event and includes activities for all ages.
Held at the Corinth Community Park at 3800 Corinth Parkway, the Oct. 19 event begins at 10 a.m. and features a pumpkin patch photo opportunity, a petting zoo, a Classic Car Top 20, pumpkin painting and face painting.
Animals will be available for adoption from noon until 4 p.m. McGruff the Crime Dog and Sparky the Fire Dog will tour the Pumpkin Palooza and be available for photos from 2 to 6 p.m.
The music lineup includes: 10 a.m., Texas Flood; noon, Soul Patrol; 2 p.m., Brave Combo; 4 p.m., the Redwine Band; and 6 p.m., Escape, a Journey tribute band from Dallas.
Precinct 1 transportation update
I would like to invite you to the next Precinct 1 Transportation Task Force meeting at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Copeland Government Center Community Room, 1400 FM424 in Cross Roads.
Please mark your calendar and plan to join us for updates to transportation projects in Precinct 1.