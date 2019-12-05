Denton County Commissioners Court recently approved an interlocal cooperation agreement with the city of Frisco to expand Legacy Drive from Rockhill Parkway to U.S. 380, which is located in Precinct 1.
The project, estimated to cost $4.9 million, will build Legacy Drive as a six-lane, divided urban roadway. The county will provide $4 million from Permanent Improvement Funds with Frisco contributing $900,000 as well as handling the design, engineering, related construction activities and project inspections.
Little Elm, county work together on French Settlement Road
Officials recently broke ground on improvements to French Settlement Road in Little Elm.
The road improvements from Hill Lane to Eldorado Parkway will be in front of the Little Elm ISD’s new Jerry R. Walker Middle School, which will be located at 633 French Settlement Road and is expected to open in 2020.
Denton County and the town of Little Elm are collaborating on the $2,664,891 million project, which will improve the road. It will be rebuilt from a two-lane rural roadway to a three-lane concrete roadway with turn lanes and pedestrian accommodations. The project located in Precinct 1 also includes the installation of a traffic light located at Eldorado Parkway and Dickson Lane. The county will contribute $1,332,446 toward the completion of the project. Little Elm will contribute $1,332,445 as well as handle the engineering, right-of-way acquisition, related construction activities and project inspections.
Pilot Point officials break ground for new police headquarters
The city of Pilot Point recently celebrated the groundbreaking for a new headquarters for the Pilot Point Police Department.
The new brick, two-story police headquarters will be located just east of the Pilot Point City Hall immediately adjacent to the City Hall parking lot in the 100 block of Main Street.
The approximately 6,000-square-foot building will quadruple the size of the current police station. The project, estimated to cost $1.2 million, is expected to be finished in 2020 and is being funded through the November 2018 bond election approved by residents.
Pilot Point Police Chief Tim Conner indicated the new headquarters will include interview rooms, a police conference room, locker and shower facilities for employees, a dedicated training area, more space for evidence storage and a dedicated space for the code enforcement officer.
Pilot Point’s Christmas on the Square
Bring the family to enjoy a day of holiday fun in Pilot Point.
The annual Christmas on the Square begins at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, with mini-train rides, cookie decorating, church choir and dance performances, horse-drawn carriage rides, face painting, food vendors, opportunities for Christmas shopping, bounce houses, a rock climbing wall and more.
Santa, Mrs. Claus and the elves will gather in the Pilot Point Gazebo on the downtown square, where they will light the city tree. They also will be available for photos. The event, which ends at 8 p.m., will be held regardless of rain, sleet or snow.
For information, call 940-686-6488.
Denton’s Holiday Lighting Festival on Friday
Be sure to mark your calendar for the 31st annual Denton Holiday Lighting Festival on the downtown Denton Square on Friday, Dec. 6.
The event features music, food, vendors, holiday performances, Santa’s workshop, horse-drawn wagons, photos with Santa and much more. The Wassail Weekend begins 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and continues Saturday, Dec. 7, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Downtown merchants provide free tastings both days.
Stay tuned for new events planned this year by visiting www.dentonholidaylighting.com.