At the height of the pandemic, in November 2020, I was honored you elected me as mayor of my hometown. The last few years have been challenging, but I am proud the people of Denton found a way to persevere, help their neighbors and adapt. Denton has come out of this stronger and wiser than before.
Although my term was shortened by the pandemic, we accomplished at lot. We expedited road improvements, hired more police to protect our neighborhoods and expanded our trails and tree canopy, all while passing a “no new revenue” tax rate.
I love Denton. My vision for Denton is to preserve the family-friendly community I have always loved. Good policies to manage our growth responsibly will keep our close-knit culture.
With skyrocketing home values, inflation and high gas prices, massive tax hikes are one of the biggest dangers Denton families face. By growing the commercial tax base, with high-quality businesses, we can shift the tax burden away from homeowners – while brining good-paying jobs. Jobs and low taxes allow our children to grow up here, graduate here, work here, buy a home here and raise a family here.
Too many politicians get it wrong. They frivolously spend taxpayer money, raise taxes and sacrifice economic health that prevents government from doing their core function, which makes it harder for city staff to provide quality services to our residents.
I will continue to prioritize investment in our roads, parks and essential city services that contribute to our quality of life. I will continue to lead the discussion on the council to spend wisely and invest in key growth sectors. I will prioritize addressing the homelessness issue. Understanding the difference in those who truly need help to get back on their own feet and predatory panhandlers requires a multipronged approach. All citizens should feel safe and supported in Denton.
The citizens recently passed a bond, and I will use my business experience to ensure the money is used wisely and we obtain maximum return for the investment. By repairing the aging infrastructure (streets, sidewalks, and bike paths), we protect our quality of life.
In November 2020 Denton had an historic vote. You see, Denton was created the same year, 1869, that Congress voted to amend the US Constitution to give African Americans the right to vote. In November 2020, you elected me as Denton’s first African American mayor.
I am asking for your vote as I seek to serve my first full term. I hope to continue to share my unique qualifications, experience and expertise to make Denton the best place to live — work — play.
You can learn more about my plans at www.GerardForDenton.com. My campaign Facebook page is @GerardForDenton.