“When in a faction, [people] are apt, without shame or remorse, to neglect all the ties of honour and morality, in order to serve their party.”
— David Hume, “Of the First Principles of Government”
The Jan. 16 guest essay by David Zoltner claiming that the Freedom to Vote Act (FVA) is full of “blatant lies and likely corruption” is itself full of blatant lies and specious claims of corruption. It’s a paste-and-copy commentary from conservative websites who’ve posted a Heritage Foundation letter titled ”The 10 Worst Provisions in Biden, Schumer’s Voting Rights Bill.” How indicative this is of lazy people who take at face value the ramblings of ideological-weighted websites that seldom back up their claims with evidence-based analysis.
Take, for example, the claim that the bill bans state photo voter ID laws. There is nothing in the original document that validates this absurd idea. What the FVA does is allow the use of any document issued to the voter and containing the voter’s name — such as federal or state-issued IDs, military or veteran IDs, university or college IDs and tribal IDs — to satisfy the state’s voter ID requirement for in-person voting. It does not impose any new voter validation requirements in states that do not already have them.
Texas is one of several states that will allow gun permits to serve as valid voter ID but not student IDs. That doesn’t sound discriminatory to Mr. Zoltner?
As for the likely corruption this bill is supposed to foster, there’s no legitimate credibility to base this on. A careful review of the bill shows that it takes extraordinary measures to ensure voting system security and verifiability by requiring the use of individual, durable, voter-verifiable paper ballots, expanding record-keeping and retention requirements for election materials to include electronic records and election equipment, and requiring all states to conduct a postelection audit that includes a manual review of some or all ballots cast in the election to catch any likely voter fraud. It also allows states to use voting machines manufactured in the United States to the extent practicable.
What the conservative Heritage think tank and Mr. Zoltner omit about the Freedom to Vote Act is its attempt to prevent Republican-controlled state legislatures from restricting access to polling places in areas that tend to vote predominantly Democratic and instituting measures that allow GOP legislator majorities to overrule election outcomes that don’t benefit their party. It also makes it a criminal offense to intimidate, threaten or coerce an election official or election worker, attempt to harm or undermine public officials by publishing their personal information, prohibits the intentional production or distribution of false information about an election and establishes a buffer rule, preventing partisan poll watchers from approaching voters uninvited.
Their motivation revolves around the fear of losing control of seats won through discriminating gerrymandered districts. Donald Trump himself outed the underlying belief by Republicans that they cannot win elections if more people vote. Thus the need to impose any and all obstructions they can get away with to prevent democracy from overriding their autocratic measures.
It was Voltaire who warned us that “Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.” The link between today’s Republican Party and the Jan. 6 insurrectionists seems to be bringing this axiom into our current political state.