As a black man in America, I know the challenges of equality, and the killing of George Floyd once again puts a spotlight on the unfinished work of civil justice. But rather than talking about how we can do better as a society, the news today is of the violent riots that have occurred across the nation in the aftermath. A protest has purpose; the violent riots only represent chaos.
No authority should go “unchecked,” and every officer who stood by while Floyd repeatedly called out for help failed the oath they took as police officers. An oath that states they will “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States.” We must speak out against the use of excessive force and demand justice, but violent riots do not move the ball forward for civil justice nor improve race relations.
My personal experiences give me perspective on a much smaller scale. I was born and raised in Denton and, as a small boy, recall my dad explaining to me on our driveway on Bonnie Brae Street the varying ways I would be called an “N-word.” This conversation was prompted after someone had driven by doing just that.
Later, as a young adult I was unjustly detained by Denton County sheriff’s deputies. After losing my freedoms for several hours, someone realized the officers were wrong, took action, and I was released. Even today, as Denton mayor pro tem, I can find it difficult to obtain the same level of service at some establishments as my white peers. These are all mild frustrations in comparison with someone needlessly losing their life as a result of excessive force by a police officer.
Most police officers are good people, putting their lives on the line to protect our families. They too condemn the actions that resulted in Floyd’s death. They know that all the work they have done to improve police relations in black communities has been washed away by this senseless act.
In 1894, Frederick Douglas spoke to the solution of race problems. “The whole thing can be done by simply no longer violating the amendments of the Constitution of the United States and no longer evading the claims of justice.”
I pride myself on being born and raised in Denton. I love my city and work toward policies that benefit everyone. And even in the shadow of the recent events, I believe our best days are ahead. Make sure you are part of the solution. Be sure to vote and hold elected officials accountable. Please stay safe, and if you see something — do something!