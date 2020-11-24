“If you’re playing a poker game and you look around the table and can’t tell who the sucker is, it’s you.”
— Paul Newman
Donald Trump has proposed that he will run for president again in 2024, and plans are now being made to find staff to fill vital positions.
People of integrity and knowledge of the Constitution need not apply. In fact, if the thought of “What’s a constitution?” crossed your mind, go to the head of the line.
Professing to be a Christian desired, but practicing Christian principles is not a must.
Must be willing to swear absolute loyalty to Trump above all else and possess a killer instinct to denigrate and demonize all of Trump’s ever-expanding list of adversaries, real or imagined. Especially those fake news media sources that unfairly critique our dear leader.
You need not have experience in any given field, just detectable brain activity. Fox pundits are preferred. Flat-earthers and white supremacist militia-types are also highly valued.
The following training courses will be provided for those fortunate enough to pass the rigorous standards mentioned above:
How to keep a straight face when denying fact-based evidence.
Undermining science and medical experts with proven dyspeptic results.
Successful tactics of redirecting legitimate inquiries with unrelated information.
Mastering the art of hyperbole, shifting blame and the effective use of shiny objects.
Original Americans with white, Western European heritage preferred but will take exceptional people from fecal hole countries who are capable of expressing oodles of praise for Mr. Trump at the drop of a hat.
Salaries will be based in part on gender and ethnicity (generous donations to Trump’s slush fund encouraged). Background checks will eliminate anyone who is viewed by Trump standards as a “loser” and a “sucker.”
Other duties not assigned here will require a willingness to disparage the electoral process if ballots don’t reflect desired results, declare all opponents as socialists and bow down at the altar of laissez faire capitalism.
Submit your applications as soon as possible with filing fees commensurate with the position you desire most to fill. Cabinet positions begin at $1 million, and fees to fill agency positions like the EPA and Food and Drug Administration will be determined by your close associations with the corporations you will be tasked to oversee.
Don’t delay. Be the first in your circle of ideological extremists to be a part of history that may well bring down this unfair system of democracy that currently allows leftists, minorities, atheists and LGBTQ communities to speak freely and participate openly in a society that our founders obviously never intended for them.
MAKE AMERICA GAG AGAIN.
And now for a more serious and sincere note. I would like to give thanks this holiday season for the few but critically positioned Republican elected officials and judges who have served as a firewall against the bullying tactics of Trump and his conspiracy-minded sycophants. These patriots have put country over party, defended the Constitution and an electoral system that has been the only true voice of the American people for over 220 years, which often gets misplaced by corporate wealth and self-interests.
Happy Holidays!