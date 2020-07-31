The Denton Record-Chronicle has made a number of changes in 2020 — a year that certainly will be recalled for the vast adjustments we all have made — as it seeks to better present coverage of the Denton County community in the format and frequency our readers demand.
Foremost, the Record-Chronicle has made a priority of delivering digital content that matters, using our website, social media channels and e-Edition to complement our print products in both an engaging and comfortable fashion. This transition has resulted in additional local coverage of the issues most important to our community, delivered in real time, as our readers demand.
As part of that continued transition, starting with the coming week, the Record-Chronicle will be migrating content that had appeared once a week or even once a month in separate sections into the daily news products. This will allow us to present coverage of such key topics as arts, entertainment, business and other features in a more timely manner while further maximizing our daily delivery of local coverage. For instance, exclusive coverage of Denton’s arts and theater community that had appeared weekly in the separate Denton Time section now will appear on a daily basis on the front page and within our news pages.
Whereas in past years we had offered separate, stand-alone sections focused on high school and university athletics, this year — with how quickly and dramatically the sports landscape is changing under the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — we will be presenting school and athlete profiles in a more timely, daily basis once the landscape solidifies.
These continued changes reflect the importance our readers have communicated to us of receiving immediate access to local coverage offered nowhere else. With almost three-quarters of our subscribers now registered online and reading coverage as it happens — particularly in our e-Edition replica newspaper — we will continue to look for ways to publish more local content in the time span and format these critical readers demand.
It is no secret that the value the Denton Record-Chronicle offers readers throughout Denton County is exclusive coverage of local issues of importance. There are thousands of sources for Associated Press and wire coverage of national and world news — but only one source for coverage of Denton County government, business, economics, sports, arts and entertainment.
We invite your continued input as we seek to become more local, more timely and more relevant for you, your family and friends.