Monday, for the first time in as long as anyone can remember, there will be no printed copies of the Denton Record-Chronicle in driveways across our city and county. Tuesday will fare similarly, because after today, the Record-Chronicle is transitioning to be primarily a digital news source, with just two print editions delivered each week, a midweek edition delivered on Wednesday and a weekend edition delivered on Saturday.
It’s a monumental change for this newspaper, perhaps the biggest in its 117-year history. And it will take some getting used to for all of our readers; believe me, it’s been an adjustment for us in the newsroom, as well. But this transition, a culmination of months of planning, listening and watching, is good news for all of us, you included.
“But how can that be?” you’re probably now saying. “You’ve gone and messed up my yearslong routine of reading the paper while drinking my morning coffee.” And you are right, we have thrown a wrinkle into your routine, but if you will hear me out, I trust you’ll soon discover that behind that wrinkle is a world of opportunity — some familiar, some not yet so, but all of it an improvement on the experience you know now.
As we have been preparing readers for the reduction in print editions, you probably have noticed the many advertisements in the newspaper pointing readers toward our e-Edition; in fact, you’ll find just such an ad on Page 12A of today’s paper.
But you know where else you will find that ad? On Page 12A of today’s e-Edition.
Because, you see, the e-Edition, which will continue to be published seven days a week, is an exact replica of the printed Denton Record-Chronicle; only, instead of arriving around sunrise in your driveway, it will arrive around 3 a.m. on your computer and in your email inbox. And the experience of reading the e-Edition will be very familiar to those readers who for years, even decades, have read the newspaper while drinking their coffee.
The e-Edition has a front page with the familiar Denton Record-Chronicle flag at the top. On Page 2A, you will find the Blotter, just as you do now in the printed newspaper. Toward the back of the e-Edition’s A section, you will find the Opinion page and obituaries. You also will find the Sports section, flush with up-to-date coverage of area high schools and universities, along with the features and sections you’ve come to love and depend on, including the comics that bring you a chuckle.
“But what about my crosswords and Sudoku puzzles?” you’re probably now saying. “There’s no way I can do those on a computer screen.” I’m happy to report that you still will receive in those two print editions all of the puzzles you’ve put pencil to across seven days before — with the puzzles from Monday through Wednesday in Wednesday’s newspaper and those from Thursday through Sunday in the weekend newspaper.
But in the e-Edition, in addition to the printed puzzles, you will also find two dozen daily interactive puzzles and games. In fact, the e-Edition is chock full of additional content we couldn’t include in the printed newspaper, such as the National Weekly recap section from The Washington Post, the Best of Denton special section, even special coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and local elections. Where the printed newspaper was bound by the number of pages, there is no limit to what we can include in the e-Edition.
The same applies to the stories read in the e-Edition. Whereas in the newspaper you were bound by the technology of the printed word and a hard deadline, in the e-Edition, you will be reading the must up-to-date stories available, along with photo galleries, videos, interactive maps and graphics impossible to include before.
Yes, Monday will bring a new day, a new era and whole lot of changes to your Denton Record-Chronicle. Instead of a newspaper landing in the driveway, you will have an e-Edition land in your inbox and computer — dependably at just after 3 a.m., safe from the elements and exactly where you want it.
So let Monday also be the beginning of a new tradition, in which you pour your coffee while calling up that day’s e-Edition (www.dentonrc.com/eedition) on your phone, tablet or computer. It will be an adjustment, I know, but in time, I trust you will find the experience even smoother and more comfortable than before.