It’s been a trying week for our community.
Among the breaking stories covered over the past seven days in this newspaper were a deputy-involved shooting in Sanger, a conviction in a capital murder trial, a Denton man charged with murder in the shooting death of a woman and a fatal accident on Interstate 35E. But perhaps the most heartbreaking story, in its suddenness and senselessness, was the suicide of a beloved professor at Texas Woman’s University.
Anytime a member of our community, particularly a teacher and mentor, dies before his or her time, we are going to grieve that much deeper — and in the case of suicide, well, our confusion only deepens our loss.
But how should a newspaper cover suicide? Particularly a community newspaper like the Denton Record-Chronicle, where so much of our focus is on accurately reporting on and reflecting the community we call home?
The majority of the time, the answer at the Record-Chronicle is the same as at most newspapers in the U.S. — we don’t. As The Associated Press Stylebook, the bible of sorts for newspaper journalism, notes, we generally do “not cover suicides or suicide attempts, unless the person involved is a well-known figure or the circumstances are particularly unusual or publicly disruptive.”
In fact, when we first learned Monday through social media posts that a TWU professor had died by suicide over the weekend, we declined to pursue a story. It was only when we learned Tuesday of the public circumstances of the suicide that we determined a news story was necessary.
Once the decision was made to pursue a story, a number of ongoing discussions began on how to best structure our reporting. We wanted to be sensitive and include information and contact numbers for anyone similarly suffering — but we also needed to make note of the reasons a story in this case was warranted where in other, more private cases, coverage was not. Nothing in our coverage was done cavalierly; everything was talked through.
A number of resources exist for guiding journalists through reporting on suicides, including the AP Stylebook and reportingonsuicide.org. As well, a 2015 article from the Poynter Institute in Florida, one of the most influential schools for journalists, advises sensitivity, noting that “Your headline, social media posts, body copy and deck all matter and should be chosen with care.”
In our coverage, the suicide was noted in the lead paragraph and headline of the story, in print and online, as well as on Twitter and Facebook — but the nature of the suicide was not similarly a focus. It was mentioned in the second paragraph, with the remaining bulk of our coverage devoted to establishing who the professor was and the community response to her loss. As well, we decided not to present the story in any way that could be labeled as sensationalist: It did not run at the top of the front page but instead was tucked in the right corner below the fold.
This indeed has been a trying week for our community — and we at the Record-Chronicle share in the grief and loss. We have done our best to cover some very difficult subject matter in a sensitive but responsible manner, and though some may disagree with our approach, please know we were mindful in our pursuits.
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, an effort to shed light on a “taboo and stigmatized topic.” The Record-Chronicle will continue to pursue relevant coverage to better understand and address the topic of suicide. If you or someone you know is in an emergency, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or call 911 immediately.