Veronica Torrez

Veronica Torrez has owned and operated Veronica’s Cafe on McKinney Street in Denton for more than 30 years.

 Ramiro Valdez/For the DRC

Veronica’s Cafe on McKinney Street is just east of downtown Denton, about a quarter-mile past the railroad tracks. It is a tiny place, about the size of a post office truck. There are one or two tiny tables, no restroom, no wait staff, one cashier and two or three people in the kitchen.

But looks are deceiving, as this is one of the most successful and longest-standing restaurants in our fair city. Veronica’s Cafe has been selling a wide array of authentic Mexican food for over 30 years. They were selling “street tacos” before the phrase was invented!

RAMIRO VALDEZ has been a frequent guest columnist in the Denton Record-Chronicle and is a retired area counselor. He welcomes feedback and suggestions via letters to the editor or emailed to rambam.valdez@gmail.com.

