Veronica’s Cafe on McKinney Street is just east of downtown Denton, about a quarter-mile past the railroad tracks. It is a tiny place, about the size of a post office truck. There are one or two tiny tables, no restroom, no wait staff, one cashier and two or three people in the kitchen.
But looks are deceiving, as this is one of the most successful and longest-standing restaurants in our fair city. Veronica’s Cafe has been selling a wide array of authentic Mexican food for over 30 years. They were selling “street tacos” before the phrase was invented!
You probably already know, but let’s review: Mexican food is different from Tex-Mex. Tex-Mex is popular all over Texas and consists of items such as enchiladas, tamales and chile relleno. It always comes with refried beans and orange rice.
Authentic Mexican food is different. It is often heavy on the cilantro and fresh onions, and leaves your mouth feeling sticky when you finish. You will often see construction workers in their work clothes in line for it.
Luz Veronica Valdez (no relation) was born in Musquiz, Coahuila, Mexico. At the age of 13, she moved to Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico, where she completed her public school education and enrolled in the Colegio Hispano Americano for college-level studies. In 1969, she received a certificate in accounting.
Then at age 21, she married Gustavo Torrez and forever became Veronica Torrez, using the name Luz only in legal documents. Veronica is very proud that she and Gustavo both obtained passports and entered the country legally as newlyweds to start their new life in their newly adopted home.
She first tried to earn a living making and selling tamales out of her home. They were so good that she was advised to open a restaurant. So she invested all the money she had and bought an old barbershop and made it into a tiny restaurant.
Even though the food has always been excellent, anyone knows that it takes more than good cooking to succeed in a restaurant. Veronica soon found she has a good head for business, so she succeeded.
After more than 30 years at the same location, she has managed to acquire the land around her place, and she now rents to other businesses in the area.
Veronica and Gustavo have four children and eight grandchildren after 47 years of marriage. It is her plan to retire in May 2023, and she will spend more time traveling.
But the restaurant is only part of her life. She spends much of her time in her church. She is a member of the Hispanic Church of the Nazarene here in Denton, where she studies both the Bible and the English language.
She also exercises almost every day and loves to travel. Plus, she enjoys teaching her grandchildren how to make tortillas, tamales and empanadas.
Veronica willingly shares her secret for success with anyone who will listen. She says one should always give 10% of their income to the church, use 30% for their goals and live on the rest of it.
Does she consider herself a feminist? Not at all, she says. She just did what was necessary to take care of her family. Because that is what good people do, no matter their gender.
RAMIRO VALDEZ has been a frequent guest columnist in the Denton Record-Chronicle and is a retired area counselor. He welcomes feedback and suggestions via letters to the editor or emailed to rambam.valdez@gmail.com.